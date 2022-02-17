Missouri mom decapitates 6-year-old son and dog, placed horrifying 911 call: Police



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

A Kansas City, Missouri The mother beheaded her six-year-old son and a dog, police said.

“The community now knows some horrific details of the death of this 6-year-old child.” Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker Said in a statement. “It takes our breath away.”

Tasha Haefs allegedly called 911 on Tuesday night Telling the authorities That he believed that Satan was trying to attack him, KCTV reported. He denied being mentally ill before placing the phone.

Las Vegas police have discovered a beheading in a cooler during the arrest of a suspect on a completely different charge

Officers came to her home and saw blood on the front steps and heard a woman singing. It is alleged that the woman sang louder when there was a knock on the door

An officer saw a severed head inside the residence. Authorities went through the back door and found Hefs covered in blood on his legs and feet.

In Pittsburgh, the man who claimed to be Jesus stabbed three times

They recovered the decapitated body of a 6-year-old man Boy near the kitchen . They also found a beheaded dog and two knives in the basement.

Baker added in his statement, “It’s hard to imagine grief for this boy’s family. For the child’s classmates, for his friends, for the neighbors. The first reactionaries who went to the scene of this crime,” Baker added in his statement.

Blood Trail Leads Tennessee Police to Arrest Suspect Who Alleged Dead Roommate’s Body Filled in Suitcase

Hafez told police that the boy was his biological son and confessed that he had killed him. There were no other children in the house.

She was Allegations of first degree murder And armed criminal activity. Prosecutors have asked for his release without bail.

“This baby’s death is a call for something more,” Baker said. “Our communities must heed this call. Law enforcement, prosecutors, public health officials, social workers, many of our partners must work together to tackle this violence. We need strong cooperation to tackle this difficult challenge and protect our communities. The most vulnerable populations, Our children. “