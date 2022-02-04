Missouri National Guard troops aid stranded drivers during winter storm



Hundreds of Missouri National Guard troops are traveling on state roads this week to rescue drivers stranded in their vehicles due to the recent winter storm, officials said.

Republican Gov. Mike Parsons on Tuesday mobilized about 600 troops to partner with the Missouri State Highway Patrol to help more than 1,500 stranded drivers after the state’s winter weather, Fox 2 in St. Louis reported.

“We’ve done pretty well so far, but we still have a long way to go,” MSHP Captain John Hotz told the outlet.

Winter storms bring snowy weather, thunderstorms and freezing temperatures all over us.

“You see the numbers we’ve seen so far for this storm, they’ve dropped drastically from what we’ve seen in the past, and I think getting the message across is that people should avoid traveling if possible,” he added, according to the report.

Law enforcement officials have received more than 2,600 calls for help, with Fox 2 reporting 556 accidents caused by the storm, which began Wednesday and lasted Thursday.

Winter Storm: Texas officials say residents will continue to have electricity as a bond for impact

At least one person was killed and at least 35 were injured in what became known as the Cold War, officials said.

Drivers stranded on the Virginia interstate as temperatures dropped overnight

Hotz explained that National Guard members have made a difference in their recovery efforts, as they are often better equipped to travel to certain places.

“We’re working with them to reach out to them and help them get to areas where they need our help,” Hotz was quoted as saying. “The sheer number we have is helping them get to places where a patrol car or an explorer can’t go.”

Ralph Northam blames Virginia drivers for getting stuck on I-95: ‘People need attention’

Parsons declared a state of emergency Tuesday and mobilized troops before the storm to avoid a catastrophic situation in Virginia, where hundreds of drivers were stranded on Interstate 95 in the first week of January.

“National Guard troops can come out and help us with stranded motorists and people in trouble. The last thing we want is a situation similar to what happened on the east coast of Interstate 95,” Hotz said.

Some I-95 drivers were stuck in their vehicles for more than 24 hours.

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam did not declare a state of emergency when the storm hit Jan. 4, but he did so on Jan. 6, when a second hurricane was expected in the same area.

Republican Glenn Yankin replaced Northam as governor on January 15 after being elected in November.