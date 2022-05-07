Missouri parents outraged over how class assignment portrays Republicans



A Missouri high school is being criticized by parents and a politician for asking students an assignment question in an advanced placement government class.

The question appeared in an in-class online assignment at a Holt High School advanced placement government course. It asked students if any political party probably believed that “deadly shooting of unarmed African American men by police officers” was not due to racism, according to Fox 2.

“Teresa has heard of police officers shooting dead unarmed African American men but doesn’t consider it necessary because of racism. Teresa is probably a: …” question, with possible answers “Democrat, black woman, Republican, Democrat-lean Women. “

The correct answer according to the assignment was Republican.

One parent told Fox 2 that the question appeared to be written by someone who “hates Republicans” and said it was split.

A spokesman for the Wentzville School District said the question was “extreme” and shifted the blame.

“There is an opportunity to learn about the AP government’s content and think critically about political ideology. The resources used by the district are widely used across the country and are linked to the AP government’s exams. To do, “the spokesman told Fox 2.

A spokesman for the college board, the agency that oversees the AP course, told local outlets that it did not provide questions.

“The AP program does not provide this question, and it does not reflect the AP course framework or the type of content that students encounter in an AP exam. AP students are expected to analyze perspectives different from their own. They are not evaluated on compliance. Any ideology or vision, ”the spokesman said.

Republican Missouri State Representative Nick Schroeder wrote in a Facebook post that the question “has no place” in schools.

“A lot of selectors sent it to me to indicate that it was a real question at Wentzville Holt High School. It’s not only ridiculous, but it has no place in our school,” Schroeder said.