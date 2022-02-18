World

Missouri reaches $458 million settlement with drug makers in opioid epidemic lawsuit

12 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
Missouri reaches 8 million settlement with drug makers in opioid epidemic lawsuit
Written by admin
Missouri reaches 8 million settlement with drug makers in opioid epidemic lawsuit

Missouri reaches $458 million settlement with drug makers in opioid epidemic lawsuit

NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

A deal with several major drug companies in the United States means the state of Missouri will receive about half a billion dollars to help those affected by the opioid epidemic.

Missouri will receive $ 458 million to help those affected by the opioid epidemic as part of an agreement with Johnson & Johnson, one of the three largest drug distribution companies in the United States, the state’s attorney general announced Friday.

File - This August 9, 2021, file photo, fake pill bottle with message about oxycontin manufacturer Purdue Pharma

File – This August 9, 2021, file photo, fake pill bottle with message about oxycontin manufacturer Purdue Pharma
(AP Photo / Seth Weinig, file)

More than 100 Republicans have called for bidding for fentanyl-related drugs labeled as a permanent ‘Schedule 1’ substance.

Republican Attorney General Eric Smith says this is by far the largest “victim-centered” settlement in Missouri.

“Today we have the opportunity to correct some of the misconceptions caused by the greed and deception of opioid manufacturers and distributors,” Smith told a news conference in St. Louis. “It’s about getting justice for the victims and their families today and helping those most in need.”

Smith said the money would probably be spent on more in-patient addiction centers and emergency drugs used to prevent opioid overdoses among other addiction resources.

File - This file photo shows a system of prescription oxycodone pills in New York. (AP Photo / Mark Lenihan, file)

File – This file photo shows a system of prescription oxycodone pills in New York. (AP Photo / Mark Lenihan, file)

Father who lost son in fentanyl overdose urges us to identify drug as ‘weapon of mass destruction’

READ Also  Indian Ladder Farms hosts Christmas tree bonfire

Chris Noel, a spokesman for the attorney general’s office, said Missouri could receive a maximum of 8 458 million under the deal.

The state of Missouri will receive 60% of the settlement money and will contribute it to statewide addiction treatment and prevention programs, Smith said. The remaining 40% will go directly to cities and other municipalities.

The money represents a larger ৌ 26 billion deal in Missouri that U.S. lawyers between opioid manufacturers and distributors and other state and local governments have reached after settling lawsuits for state and local governments to help finance the pharmaceutical industry to fix nationwide opioid addiction. And the overdose crisis.

Eric Schmidt, Attorney General of Missouri, speaking at a news conference outside the Supreme Court in Washington, DC

Eric Schmidt, Attorney General of Missouri, speaking at a news conference outside the Supreme Court in Washington, DC
(Andrew Harrer / Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Between September 2020 and September 2021, 100,000 Americans died from drug overdoses, a 16% increase over the previous year. According to the CDC.

The CDC said 78,388 of these deaths were due to opioids and 86% to fentanyl, a synthetic opioid.

The Associated Press contributed to this report

#Missouri #reaches #million #settlement #drug #makers #opioid #epidemic #lawsuit

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 Filmy4wap

 
Mp4moviez Moviespur Yts           Bollyshare           1337x

 
Madras Rockers 7starhd Downloadhub Teluguwap Kuttymovies

 
Gomovies Pagalworld         Moviesda Djpunjab Bolly4u
Todaypk Filmywap Filmyzilla  Jio Rockers Moviespur
Tamilyogi Crackstreams Worldfree4u Yolamovies 123movies
Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies? 123Movies Isaimini Movierulz movierulz wap
Movierulz ds Khatrimaza OKhatrimaza Filmy4wap SSR Movies

 
7starhd Gomovies Moviesda PagalWorld      Bolly4u
Todaypk  Filmywap Movierulz Rapidtags Venom 2

 Pushpa

Uncharted
READ Also  Dramatic Day Reveals Details About the Parents of a School Shooting Suspect

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment