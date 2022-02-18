Missouri reaches $458 million settlement with drug makers in opioid epidemic lawsuit



A deal with several major drug companies in the United States means the state of Missouri will receive about half a billion dollars to help those affected by the opioid epidemic.

Missouri will receive $ 458 million to help those affected by the opioid epidemic as part of an agreement with Johnson & Johnson, one of the three largest drug distribution companies in the United States, the state’s attorney general announced Friday.

Republican Attorney General Eric Smith says this is by far the largest “victim-centered” settlement in Missouri.

“Today we have the opportunity to correct some of the misconceptions caused by the greed and deception of opioid manufacturers and distributors,” Smith told a news conference in St. Louis. “It’s about getting justice for the victims and their families today and helping those most in need.”

Smith said the money would probably be spent on more in-patient addiction centers and emergency drugs used to prevent opioid overdoses among other addiction resources.

Chris Noel, a spokesman for the attorney general’s office, said Missouri could receive a maximum of 8 458 million under the deal.

The state of Missouri will receive 60% of the settlement money and will contribute it to statewide addiction treatment and prevention programs, Smith said. The remaining 40% will go directly to cities and other municipalities.

The money represents a larger ৌ 26 billion deal in Missouri that U.S. lawyers between opioid manufacturers and distributors and other state and local governments have reached after settling lawsuits for state and local governments to help finance the pharmaceutical industry to fix nationwide opioid addiction. And the overdose crisis.

Between September 2020 and September 2021, 100,000 Americans died from drug overdoses, a 16% increase over the previous year. According to the CDC .

The CDC said 78,388 of these deaths were due to opioids and 86% to fentanyl, a synthetic opioid.

The Associated Press contributed to this report