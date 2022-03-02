Missouri university slammed for referring to Women’s History Month as ‘Womynx History Month’



A University of Missouri has been reacting to the mention of Women’s History Month on social media, which began on March 1, as “Womynx History Month”.

“To commemorate Womynx History Month, Northwest will host a variety of activities throughout March,” said Northwest Missouri State University. Post Tuesday on Twitter. “The theme of this year’s celebration is ‘Healing, Promoting Hope’.”

A Twitter post linked to a website explains that the school is using the term “Womynx” to “encourage inclusion.”

“It is vital that we celebrate Women’s History Month in the Northwest to recognize the many achievements of influential women that are generally unnoticed, and to acknowledge the role that women in the Northwest have played in caring for and spreading a sense of hope,” she said. Dr. Gisele Greenidge, an assistant professor of sociology and a member of the Northwest Womynx History Month Committee. “Women around the world are major providers of informal care, and the Northwest is no exception.”

Several social media users have expressed confusion over the meaning of the phrase “Womynx” which was probably an attempt to include non-organic women in the celebration of Women’s History Month.

“Wtf is Womynx? Does it make people hate to learn?” The social media account LibsofTikTok, run by a woman, has been posted.

“It’s not a real word,” one Twitter user responded, while another said, “Another misnomer invented by cultural Marxists.”

In a statement to Gadget Clock, the school reiterated that the term was intended to promote inclusion among students but did not elaborate on who is being included, in addition to biological women.

Phrases like “womyn” and “womxn” are popular with feminist groups who use different spellings to avoid what they consider to be sex.

“In general, womxn is used by people who consider themselves progressive, and have good intentions – if not sometimes misguided – to include them,” says an explanation from GirlBoss.com. “Women, on the other hand, have become an anti-trans term used by radical ‘feminists’ who mistakenly believe that trans inclusion invalidates their plight.