Missouri Withheld Data Showing Effectiveness of Mask Mandates

According to an analysis by the state Department of Health and Senior Services in early November, the delta strain of coronavirus is causing an increase in Covid-19 cases across Missouri, making the mask order effective.

But the state did not immediately share the data with the public. Instead, the information was released on Wednesday, a month after The Missouri Independent, a nonprofit reporting on the findings, and the Brown Institute for Media Innovation, requested a public record of the Covid-19 project documentation.

The entries include an email from a director of the Missouri Department of Health to an employee of the governor’s office on November 3. The email contains two graphs comparing the reported Covid-19 cases and deaths in some parts of Missouri with and without a mask order.

The director, Donald Kourouf, said in an email that there were several variables to consider when evaluating the results of mask requirements in Missouri this year, but the analysis ultimately showed that such requirements were effective.