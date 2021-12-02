Missouri Withheld Data Showing Effectiveness of Mask Mandates
According to an analysis by the state Department of Health and Senior Services in early November, the delta strain of coronavirus is causing an increase in Covid-19 cases across Missouri, making the mask order effective.
But the state did not immediately share the data with the public. Instead, the information was released on Wednesday, a month after The Missouri Independent, a nonprofit reporting on the findings, and the Brown Institute for Media Innovation, requested a public record of the Covid-19 project documentation.
The entries include an email from a director of the Missouri Department of Health to an employee of the governor’s office on November 3. The email contains two graphs comparing the reported Covid-19 cases and deaths in some parts of Missouri with and without a mask order.
The director, Donald Kourouf, said in an email that there were several variables to consider when evaluating the results of mask requirements in Missouri this year, but the analysis ultimately showed that such requirements were effective.
“I think that by reviewing the public health literature and then looking at the results of your study, we can say with great confidence that the communities that needed the mask had a lower positivity rate per 100,000 and experienced a lower mortality rate,” Mr Kauroff wrote.
The cases reported in the analysis and those that did not require masks in some parts of the state were compared with rates in St. Louis, St. Louis County, Kansas City and Jackson County, where masks were mandatory.
The study looked at the April-October period, when Delta variants were increasing coronavirus infection worldwide.
During that period, there were 15.8 cases per day for every 100,000 inhabitants who needed masks, compared to 21.7 cases per 100,000 inhabitants in unmasked communities, according to an analysis of data from The Missouri Independent. In regions that do not require masks, one death is reported per 100,000 inhabitants every 3.5 days, one death for every 100,000 inhabitants who require a mask every five days, the Missouri Independent reported.
Gov. Mike Parsons, a Republican, has said he supports wearing masks to reduce the spread of Covid-19, but has repeatedly spoken out against the need for masks. In July, He said on Twitter Issuing mask orders while the vaccine was available shattered public confidence. “The vaccine is how we rid ourselves of Kovid-19, not a mask that ignores common sense,” Mr. Parsons wrote.
Mr. Parson’s office and the state health department did not immediately respond to requests for comment Thursday.
According to the New York Times database, in Missouri, the number of new cases has risen from a daily average of about 1,000 in early November to more than 2,000 this month, and hospitalization has increased by 32 percent in the last 14 days. According to the database, more than 15,540 people have died due to Covid-19 in Missouri.
In late November, a circuit court judge in Missouri ruled that public health orders issued by local health departments to prevent the spread of coronavirus violate the state’s constitution.
However, masks are required in St. Louis and St. Louis counties. Kansas City ended its requirement on Nov. 5, and the Jackson County Legislature voted in early November to end the requirement for the mask.
Nick Doon, a spokesman for St. Louis Mayor Tishoura Jones, said city officials believe St. Louis’s mask order is legal, despite the Circuit Court’s ruling. Responding to an analysis by the state Department of Health, Mr. Dunne said, “Public health experts tell us what they’re talking about, meaning that masks are an effective tool to reduce the community infection of the Kovid-19 virus.”
In November 2020, Missouri hospitals asked Mr. Parsons to issue a statewide mask order as hospital administrators struggled to find beds for Kovid-19 patients.
Dave Dylan, a spokesman for the Missouri Hospitals Association, said Thursday that the request to order a statewide mask was “an artwork” because the vaccine was available and there were now more options available to treat Covid-19.
Mr Dillon said the association still encourages people to wear masks and adhere to social distance guidelines. “As we are still responding to the Covid-19 response – with increasing positivity rates and the number of hospitalizations – our position will improve as science and public health guidance develops,” Mr Dillon said in an email.
Across the country, the mask is mandatory in four states and several counties and cities. On Thursday, President Biden increased the need for passengers to wear masks on planes, trains and buses, and at airports and transit stations, until mid-March, as part of a broader strategy to combat Covid-19. The measures come as scientists and public officials prepare for a possible increase in coronavirus cases over the winter and learn more about the new type, known as Omicron.
