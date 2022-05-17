Missouri woman escapes captor after being tortured for two days, authorities say



A Missouri woman escaped from captivity after being severely abused and tortured for two days whereas being held captive towards her will, authorities stated Saturday.

The Clinton County Sheriff’s Workplace stated deputies and troopers responded to a report from a woman on Southeast Apache Drive on Lake Arrowhead round 9:30 a.m. {that a} man holding her hostage had escaped. Particulars of how the woman escaped or referred to as for assist weren’t instantly accessible.

Authorities went to the residence the place the woman was believed to be detained and tried to reply the occupants and tried to get out with out success.

In the course of the five-hour standoff, one resident left the residence and one other who was inside was regarded as armed and suicidal, the sheriff’s workplace stated.

The Tri-County SWAT workforce and the Okay-9 Marlin enter the home and at last land The The suspect, recognized as James Larson Jr. of Lathrop, hid behind a false wall and took him safely into custody.

Based on authorities, the sufferer was taken to hospital in crucial situation. No particulars had been launched concerning the woman’s accidents or her relationship with the suspect.

Larson was arrested on an unrelated No Bond probation violation warrant. The incident is anticipated to be reported to the Clinton County Prosecutor’s Workplace as soon as the investigation is accomplished.