Mistake in PM’s security: Action of Ministry of Home Affairs, SP summoned of 5 districts, FIR on 150

Politics in Punjab has heated up after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s rally in Ferozepur was canceled due to security lapse. The BJP is constantly targeting the Congress for this.

The Union Home Ministry has taken a big action on the matter of lapse in the security of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Punjab. The Ministry of Home Affairs has summoned 13 officers including the SPs of 5 districts. According to media reports, three officers of the Center have summoned these 13 officers.



