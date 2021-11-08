Mistakes to Avoid in Exams: Board Exam Tips: 6 Big Mistakes Students Make in Board Exams, Learn How to Avoid Them – Ways to Avoid 6 Big Mistakes During Board Exams

The CBSE Board has announced the mid-term board examinations for Class X and XII. Since then, students have been busy preparing for the exams. Generally, students in India are very stressed about board exams and unknowingly make many mistakes which make their exams bad and they do not get good marks. Therefore, students should avoid making these mistakes while preparing for the exam.

1. Never read books of different publications

Students often make these mistakes while preparing for exams. To better understand the syllabus, students read books or guides of different publications while preparing for the study exam. What is special is that students make this mistake only after the exam is approaching. Doing so often makes him very confused during the preparation. Students should read only from the textbook or NCERT book while preparing.

2. Not getting enough sleep

It can also be called exam suppression or an attempt to prepare students well, that students want to study day and night and their sleep is not complete. I think the more students study at this time, the more marks they will get in the exam. So the opposite is true. Often due to lack of sleep, each day students become confused about what they have studied and this leads to nervousness. Therefore, it is important that students do not compromise sleep while preparing for exams.

3. Do not review

Students make big mistakes during exams, during which time most students try to read and memorize previously dropped topics. Students fear that questions on these subjects will not be asked in the exam. In such a situation, students forget to review what they have already studied in the process of memorizing the subject. In such a situation, they often have to face difficulties while taking exams. So focus on just reviewing what you have studied by studying new things a few days before the exam.

4. Nervous breakdown at the last minute

It is common for students to feel anxious during board exams. However, make sure that it does not put pressure on you under any circumstances. To avoid such a last minute anxious breakdown, students should regularly try the sample question papers given on the CBSE Board website. This will take away your anxiety and boost your confidence.

5. The habit of comparing with others

This is a very bad habit in some students. They compare themselves to their peers. Remember to never compare your exam preparation with your peers. If your friend knows better than you, don’t be jealous. Each person has specific abilities and each child is different. So do not consider yourself incompetent when you continue to cross-examine your preparation with others.

6. Not writing the correct answer

Students often write answers in large paragraphs to get good marks in exams, making it difficult for examiners to check. Numbers are truncated instead of numbers. For this, remember that students should write their points in as many points as possible.