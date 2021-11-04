Misuse of Aadhar Card can be heavy, fine up to Rs 1 crore can be imposed

On November 2, the Central Government has issued a notification of the (Adjudication of Fines) Rules, 2021. The Authority may specially appoint an officer under this rule. The amount of fine imposed by the officer will be deposited in the UIDAI fund.

Now the Government of India has made the Aadhar card issuing organization more powerful. If any person or organization misuses or uses the Aadhaar card, then he can be fined up to one crore rupees. The Central Government has issued a notification regarding this. But this decision can also be challenged in court.

This rule issued after two years

What is said in the notification

With this decision of the Central Government, UIDAI will now have the right to impose a fine of one crore on whoever is misusing the Aadhar card. This notification has been issued by the Government of India after almost two years. It has been said in the issued notification that a complaint can be made for violating the instructions of UIDAI. A fine of one crore can be imposed after the complaint. For this the organization will appoint an officer.

Didn’t have this right yet

Till now, UIDAI did not have the authority to take action against errant entities in the Aadhaar ecosystem under the Aadhaar Act. The law passed in 2019 argued, “This needs to be implemented to protect privacy and ensure the autonomy of UIDAI.

Why is this rule needed?

In today’s time, Aadhaar has been made mandatory everywhere. All the necessary documents are also being linked with Aadhaar. From withdrawing money from the bank to filing income tax returns, the use of Aadhaar is mandatory. In such a situation, there can be a wrong use of Aadhaar, due to which these rules can take good action against those who misuse Aadhaar.