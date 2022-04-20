MIT vs CWA Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Playing 11, Pitch Report and Injury Updates For Match 4 of Jamaica T10 League



Preview:

Both the teams have played a match each. CWA won their first match against SRI in a match that was decided by the DL method. On the other hand, MIT lost their opening game to SKI, again on the grounds of DL method. But the tournament is far from over and MIT must be aiming to bounce back against CWA. Santokie, the former West Indies and Mumbai Indians fast bowler is MIT’s Captain and will be looking for an improved bowling performance from his team as they conceded 133 runs in their last outing.

Match Details:

Middlesex Titans vs Cornwall Warriors, Match 4

Venue: Sabina Park, Kingston, Jamaica, West Indies

Date & Time: 21st April, 12:00 AM IST, and 20th April at 1:30 PM Local Time

Live Streaming: Fancode

MIT vs CWA, Match 4 Pitch Report:

The average total on this pitch is anywhere between 85-95 runs. It shows signs of being batting-friendly but will also provide a good balance to both the spinners and fast-bowlers.

Injury News:

(will be added when there is an update)

Also Read: Virat Kohli is overcooked, he needs a break: Ravi Shastri

MIT vs CWA, Match 4 Probable Playing XIs:

Middlesex Titans

Tristan Coleman, Wayne Davis (wk), Oshane Walters, Krishmar Santokie (c), Brian Buchanan, Sherdon Allen (wk), Errol Thomas, Albert Gopie, Romone Francis, Chevonie Grant, Jamie Merchant

Cornwall Warriors

Ockeeno Farqhason, Damian Bryce, Kerry Holness, Andre McCarthy- I, Michael Frew (C), Bryan Gayle, Paul Palmer, Damian Ebanks, Jevoy Space (wk), Omar Samuel, Jermaine Jerome Levy

Top Picks for MIT vs CWA Dream11 Match:

Top Picks – Middlesex Titans

O Walters is one of the best all-rounders in this team who can contribute with both bat and the ball.

Krishmar Santokie brings experience with him. His pace bowling has always troubled and he can be a handy asset.

Top Picks – Cornwall Warriors

Michael Frew should be your pick for Captain or Vice-Captain. The handy all-rounder is certainly a top fantasy asset.

Andre McCarthy is a powerful batsman and can get crucial runs for his side.

MIT vs CWA Must Picks for Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Suggested Playing XI No.1 for MIT vs CWA Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

W Davis, T Coleman, K Holness, D Ebanks (vc), O Walters, M Frew, J Merchant, E Thomas, K Santokie, J Jerome Levy (c), B Buchanan

Suggested Playing XI No.2 for MIT vs CWA Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

W Davis, A McCarthy- I, O Farqhason D Ebanks, O Walters (c), M Frew (vc), J Merchant, E Thomas, K Santokie, J Jerome Levy (C), B Buchanan

Today’s MIT vs CWA Probable Winners:

Middlesex Titans are expected to win this fixture.