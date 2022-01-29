Mitchell Starc Wife Alyssa Healy Won Best ODI Cricketer Award Third Time Australian pacer bags maiden Allan Border Medal

Mitchell Starc Won Maiden Allan Border Medal: Mitchell Starc has won the Allan Border Medal for the first time. He won the award defeating Michelle Marsh by one vote. His wife Alyssa Healy has become the best ODI cricketer for the third time.

Australia’s star fast bowler Mitchell Starc has received the Allan Border Medal for the first time at the Cricket Australia Awards. While female cricketer Ashley Gardner has become the first indigenous cricketer to win the Belinda Clark Award. Starc has been given this award for his outstanding performance in all three formats of the game. He has become the fifth bowler to win this award in 22 years.

On the other hand, Ashley Gardner has also won this award for the first time. She has become the first indigenous player to win the highest award in Australian women’s cricket. Gardner said, “I never thought I would win this award. I was shocked when it was announced. I am still shocked. Being the first indigenous player to get this award is a big deal not only for me but for my family and society.

The players for this award were selected through the voting process for 2021-22. Players, umpires and media representatives voted for it throughout the year. The announcement was made during the luncheon in the Women’s Ashes Test here. In the men’s section, Starc defeated Mitchell Marsh by one vote. Starc took 43 wickets in all three formats throughout the year.

After receiving this award, Mitchell Starc said, “I do not know what to say. This is a big surprise. I am overwhelmed after seeing the list of those who have won earlier. Feeling very proud. ” Let us tell you that Starc was also adjudged the best ODI cricketer of the year.

Before him, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Johnson, Brett Lee and Glenn McGrath are in the list of fast bowlers who have received this award in the last 22 years. Star wicket-keeper batsman and Mitchell Starc’s wife Alyssa Healy has received the Women’s ODI Cricketer of the Year award for the third time. Also Mitchell Marsh has been adjudged the best men’s T20 cricketer.

Among women, Beth Mooney was named the best T20 cricketer for the second year in a row. Apart from this, Travis Head, who did wonders in the recent Ashes, was adjudged the best male Test cricketer. Head had scored two centuries in the Ashes series. He has also become the best domestic cricketer.