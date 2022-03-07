Sports

Mithali had learned Bharatnatyam at an early age, but luck made the cricketer, know how many crores the mistress is

19 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
Mithali had learned Bharatnatyam at an early age, but luck made the cricketer, know how many crores the mistress is
Written by admin
Mithali had learned Bharatnatyam at an early age, but luck made the cricketer, know how many crores the mistress is

Mithali had learned Bharatnatyam at an early age, but luck made the cricketer, know how many crores the mistress is

Mithali had learned Bharatnatyam at an early age, but luck made the cricketer, know how many crores the mistress is

Mithali Raj Biography: She is the highest run-scorer in One Day International cricket and captain of the India women’s team in ODIs and Tests. Let us know about them-

Contents hide
1 Mithali Raj Biography: She is the highest run-scorer in One Day International cricket and captain of the India women’s team in ODIs and Tests. Let us know about them-
2 Bharatnatyam was first love not cricket
3 Mithali Raj is the owner of property worth crores
4 Mithali Raj Net Worth Growth in last 5 years
5 Mithali Raj told this reason behind not getting married

Indian women’s team’s Test and ODI cricket captain Mithali Raj has many records in her name. She is called the Indian ‘Sachin Tendulkar of women’s cricket’. She is the first female cricketer to score 10,000 runs in all formats of cricket. He has many more such records in his name.

Mithali Raj, the captain of the Indian women’s cricket team, who belongs to a Tamil family, was born on 3 December 1982 in Jodhpur. She is the first female Indian batsman to score a double century (214 runs) in a test match.

Mithali Raj is especially known for her cover drives. Mithali Raj did not want to become a cricketer but something else, but it was written in the fate that by playing cricket, she should make the country proud. So let’s know about Mithali Raj-

Bharatnatyam was first love not cricket

Mithali Raj, who is famous in India as well as all over the world, loved dance since childhood. She wanted to become a dancer, so her inclination was towards dance since childhood and that is why she started learning Bharatnatyam at the age of 10 and was thinking of making a career in it, but luck found her on the cricket field instead of the dance floor. Brought it Mithali has received Arjuna Award and Padma Shri. Mithali Raj is the first Indian female cricketer to receive the Wisden Indian Cricketer Award.

READ Also  Crowd throws cork on KL Rahul: English crowd throws beer cork on Indian player KL Rahul at Lord's; IND vs ENG Second Test On the third day the crowd threw a beer cork at KL Rahul; KL throws champagne lid on Rahul, embarrassing spectator at 'Mecca' cricket lord

Mithali Raj is the owner of property worth crores

Mithali Raj, 39, now earns crores of rupees annually, but her family still lives in a simple way. Talking about earnings, the current captain of the Indian women’s cricket team 2021, Mithali Raj, has a net worth of $4.9 million (Rs 36.6 crore Indian rupees). Gets a salary of 30 lakh rupees annually from BCCI.

Apart from this, the rest earns from brands, TV ads and shows. Mithali also owns a BMW car. Which is worth Rs 2.2 crores. Mithali has a luxury apartment in Hyderabad. Overall, Mithali’s net worth is estimated to be around Rs 36 crores.

Mithali Raj Net Worth Growth in last 5 years

net worth in 2021 USD 4.9 million
net worth in 2020 USD 3.8 million
net worth in 2019 USD 2.3 million
net worth in 2018 USD 1.5 million
net worth in 2017 USD 0.8 million

Mithali Raj told this reason behind not getting married

Mithali Raj was asked in an interview to Mid-Day, did the idea of ​​marriage come to your mind? Then Mithali laughed and said, ‘Long time ago, when I was very young… then this thought came to my mind…. Somehow suppressing her laughter, Mithali said, ‘But now when I see married people, this thought does not come to my mind. I am very happy to be single.


#Mithali #learned #Bharatnatyam #early #age #luck #cricketer #crores #mistress

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 Filmy4wap

 
Mp4moviez Moviespur Yts           Bollyshare           1337x

 
Madras Rockers 7starhd Downloadhub Teluguwap Kuttymovies

 
Gomovies Pagalworld         Moviesda Djpunjab Bolly4u
Todaypk Filmywap Filmyzilla  Jio Rockers Moviespur
Tamilyogi Crackstreams Worldfree4u Yolamovies 123movies
Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies? 123Movies Isaimini Movierulz movierulz wap
Movierulz ds Khatrimaza OKhatrimaza Filmy4wap SSR Movies

 
7starhd Gomovies Moviesda PagalWorld      Bolly4u
Todaypk  Filmywap Movierulz Rapidtags Venom 2

 Pushpa

Uncharted
READ Also  india pakistan t20 world cup match three kashmiri BTech students suspend allegedly raising pro-Pak slogans praising pakistan players engineering college agra UP

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment