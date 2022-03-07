Mithali had learned Bharatnatyam at an early age, but luck made the cricketer, know how many crores the mistress is

Mithali Raj Biography: She is the highest run-scorer in One Day International cricket and captain of the India women’s team in ODIs and Tests. Let us know about them-

Indian women’s team’s Test and ODI cricket captain Mithali Raj has many records in her name. She is called the Indian ‘Sachin Tendulkar of women’s cricket’. She is the first female cricketer to score 10,000 runs in all formats of cricket. He has many more such records in his name.

Mithali Raj, the captain of the Indian women’s cricket team, who belongs to a Tamil family, was born on 3 December 1982 in Jodhpur. She is the first female Indian batsman to score a double century (214 runs) in a test match.

Mithali Raj is especially known for her cover drives. Mithali Raj did not want to become a cricketer but something else, but it was written in the fate that by playing cricket, she should make the country proud. So let’s know about Mithali Raj-

Bharatnatyam was first love not cricket

Mithali Raj, who is famous in India as well as all over the world, loved dance since childhood. She wanted to become a dancer, so her inclination was towards dance since childhood and that is why she started learning Bharatnatyam at the age of 10 and was thinking of making a career in it, but luck found her on the cricket field instead of the dance floor. Brought it Mithali has received Arjuna Award and Padma Shri. Mithali Raj is the first Indian female cricketer to receive the Wisden Indian Cricketer Award.

Mithali Raj is the owner of property worth crores

Mithali Raj, 39, now earns crores of rupees annually, but her family still lives in a simple way. Talking about earnings, the current captain of the Indian women’s cricket team 2021, Mithali Raj, has a net worth of $4.9 million (Rs 36.6 crore Indian rupees). Gets a salary of 30 lakh rupees annually from BCCI.

Apart from this, the rest earns from brands, TV ads and shows. Mithali also owns a BMW car. Which is worth Rs 2.2 crores. Mithali has a luxury apartment in Hyderabad. Overall, Mithali’s net worth is estimated to be around Rs 36 crores.

Mithali Raj Net Worth Growth in last 5 years

net worth in 2021 USD 4.9 million net worth in 2020 USD 3.8 million net worth in 2019 USD 2.3 million net worth in 2018 USD 1.5 million net worth in 2017 USD 0.8 million

Mithali Raj told this reason behind not getting married

Mithali Raj was asked in an interview to Mid-Day, did the idea of ​​marriage come to your mind? Then Mithali laughed and said, ‘Long time ago, when I was very young… then this thought came to my mind…. Somehow suppressing her laughter, Mithali said, ‘But now when I see married people, this thought does not come to my mind. I am very happy to be single.