Mithali Raj Biopic Set To Release in 2022 After Taapsee Pannu Starrer Film Anushka Sharma Set To Play Role Of Jhulan Goswami on Big Screen

Apart from Mithali Raj, another Indian woman cricketer is set to be biopic in the year 2022. After Taapsee Pannu, Virat Kohli’s wife actress Anushka Sharma is also all set to play a cricketer on the big screen.

The relation between cricket and Bollywood is very old. But after the biopic on Mahendra Singh Dhoni, the trend of making films on sportspersons has started in the cinema world. Recently, the film 83 was released on the role of the 1983 world-winning Indian team and Kapil Dev. A documentary was also made on Sachin Tendulkar.

At the same time, films were seen on many Star Sports Persons including Saina Nehwal, Mary Kom. Now this year in 2022, a film will be made on Mithali Raj, the star female cricketer and famously known as Lady Tendulkar. The name of this film is Shabaash Mithu in which actress Taapsee Pannu will be seen playing the role of Mithali Raj.

Apart from this, a film on another female cricketer can come this year. Virat Kohli’s wife Anushka Sharma will be seen in the lead role in this film, who will once again return to the big screen. In this biopic, Anushka will be seen uprooting the stumps of opposing players. This film was made on star bowler Jhulan Goswami.

The shooting of this film can start from the month of June in the year 2022. According to media reports, Anushka Sharma will shoot this film in Calcutta. The director of this film is Prosit Roy. Reports have surfaced that the shooting of this film will be completed by December this year.

Let us tell you that some time ago also Anushka Sharma and Jhulan Goswami were seen together on the grounds of Eden Gardens. In this picture, the actress was seen in Team India jersey. Since then, speculations were being made by Anushka to play this role.

When will Shabaash Mithu come in theaters?

Shabaash Mithu, a biopic on Mithali Raj, will also be seen on the big screen this year. Taapsee Pannu is playing the role of Mithali in this film. A few days ago, the Indian female star cricketer announced the release date by sharing the poster of this film on Instagram. This film will be released in theaters on 4 February 2022.