Mithali Raj Criticized By Isabelle Westbury Vanitha VR And Punam Raut Gives Befitting Reply to British Woman on Twitter

Team India, led by Indian women’s cricketer Mithali Raj, has faced defeat in both the matches before the ongoing ODI series against New Zealand. Although Mithali did wonders with the bat in both these matches, the team could not take advantage of her. After India’s loss in the second ODI, English commentator Isabelle Westbury slammed the Indian captain.

In the second match of the five-match series, the host Kiwis beat Indian Women by 3 wickets to take a 2-0 lead. After India’s loss, commentator Isabelle Westbury tweeted and wrote that Mithali Raj is both bad and good for Indian cricket at the moment. Indian cricketer Vanitha VR reacted strongly to this tweet by the English commentator.

Vanitha replied to Isabelle and wrote that, there is only good in this. Instead of worrying about Indian cricket, you should worry about England. They had to face defeat badly at the hands of Australia. In response, Isabelle, who played an ODI for England, shared an article in which she wrote on England’s performance and replied to the Indian cricketer.

Isabelle wrote that, I do not agree with this. Is it really correct? I think Mithali is playing well but it is not proper to take India forward. I think I have every right to express my views and yes I do worry about England too. Indian cricketer Vanitha then responds to this and closes the speech of the former English cricketer.

Mithali Raj is both the best and worst thing about Indian cricket rnow. #NZvIND — Isabelle Westbury (@izzywestbury) February 15, 2022

Vanitha writes in her last tweet that, I also saw your article. You were very polite there but looked very inappropriate here. You didn’t even mention any player’s name. So therefore leave the growth of Indian cricket in the hands of Indians.

Agreed. @ImVanithaVR Instead of criticizing, learn & accept the fact that @M_Raj03 has been a consistent performr in recent world cricket, the world can c the truth , your tweet makes no sense and no difference to anybody. Use ur precious time in focusing on other players. — Punam Raut (@raut_punam) February 16, 2022

On Wednesday, Indian cricketer Poonam Raut also commented on this post of Isabelle and gave her a befitting reply. Poonam wrote that, I agree with Vanitha. Instead of criticizing, read the facts and understand that Mithali Raj is consistently the most consistent performer in world cricket. Your tweet has no sense and it doesn’t matter to anyone. Save your time to focus on the other players.

Mithali Raj is currently the most experienced cricketer in the Indian women’s cricket team. He has played 12 Tests, 222 ODIs and 89 T20 Internationals for India. He has a total of 10579 international runs in his name. She is the only female cricketer to do so. He has scored 699 Tests, 7516 ODIs and 2364 T20 runs.