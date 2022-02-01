Mithali Raj Moves To Second Jhulan Goswami Smriti Mandhana Retains Spot in ICC Women’s ODI Ranking

Mithali Raj, Deepti Sharma Jumps in ICC Women’s ODI Ranking: Mithali Raj has moved up to the second position among batsmen and Deepti Sharma at the fourth position in the all-rounders’ list. Jhulan Goswami and Smriti Mandhana have retained their positions.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has released the latest ODI rankings for women’s cricket on Tuesday. Indian women’s cricket team captain Mithali Raj has climbed one place to the second position in the ranking of batsmen. While fast bowler Jhulan Goswami remained in second place. Apart from this, all-rounder Deepti Sharma has moved up one place to the fourth position.

Mithali Raj has 738 rating points in the latest Women’s ODI Rankings released by the ICC. While Australia’s Alyssa Healy is at the top with 750 points. India’s star opener Smriti Mandhana has retained her sixth position with 710 points. Apart from these two, there is no Indian female batsman in the top-10 of this list.

Australia’s Jess Jonasson tops the bowlers’ rankings with 760 points while Jhulan Goswami has 727 points. Australia’s Megan Schutt is in third place with 717 points. England’s Natalie Sciver tops the all-rounders’ list. Australia’s Ellyse Perry is second and South Africa’s Marianne Kapp is third.

West Indies’ Haley Mathews has climbed two places to the sixth position after a stellar performance against South Africa. Apart from Jhulan, no other Indian has got a place in the ranking of women bowlers. At the same time, apart from Deepti Sharma (No. 4) in the list of all-rounders, no Indian is also included in this list.

The Indian women’s team has reached New Zealand these days. The team has to play a T20 and five ODI series against the hosts here from February 9 to 24. After this, the Women’s ODI World Cup will also be played here. The practice matches of the World Cup will be played from February 27 to March 2. The Women’s ODI World Cup will also be played on New Zealand soil from March 4 to April 3.