Mithali Raj Retirement Special Wish For Co Women Cricketer Vanitha VR Who Decided To Hang Her Boots

21 seconds ago
Mithali Raj Wrote Special Message For Vanitha VR Who Retires From Cricket: India’s explosive female batsman Vanitha VR has announced her retirement from all forms of cricket. His fellow cricketer and friend Mithali Raj has written a special post for him by sharing a picture.

Indian women’s cricketer Vanitha VR has said goodbye to international cricket on Monday night. The 31-year-old cricketer made his international debut for India in 2014. The last match Vanitha played against West Indies in November 2016. He informed about his decision by sharing a post on his social media account.

After this decision of Vanitha, veteran Mithali Raj, who was her close friend in her career, also wrote a special post for her. Mithali described Vanitha as the most explosive batter of women’s cricket. While his fellow opener Veda Krishnamurthy, commenting on Vanitha’s post, reminisced about playing together for the first time in 2005.

Vanitha wrote in her retirement post that, ’19 years ago when I started playing cricket, I was just a little girl who loved the game. From that day till today my love for cricket remains the same. What is changing now is simply the direction. My heart tells me to keep playing but my body stops me. That’s why I listened to the body.’

He further wrote that, ‘Now the time has come when I say goodbye to my cricket career. With this, I announce my retirement from all forms of cricket. Vanitha thanked her family friend and close fellow cricketers Mithali Raj and Jhulan Goswami for all their support and encouragement. She also told that she will now groom new talent.

Veteran female cricketer Mithali Raj, sharing her picture with Vanitha VR, wrote, ‘Best wishes for a wonderful career. You will always be remembered as the most explosive batter. When you had your day, you used to clean even the best attacks. I know whatever you do will be the best you have done in cricket. This is how Mithali wrote a farewell message for her friend Vanitha VR.

Vanitha VR was the opener of the Indian women’s cricket team. He has played 6 ODIs and 16 T20 matches for India. He has 85 runs in ODIs and 216 runs in T20s at a strike rate of around 110. He made his ODI debut for India against Sri Lanka on 23 January 2014 in blue jersey. Two days later, he also got a place in the T20 team. At present, she was out of the team for more than the last 5 years.


