Mithali Raj Speaks on Her Retirement Plan After Women’s ODI World Cup Coach Ramesh Powar Speaks on Team Selection

Mithali Raj Retirement Plan: Mithali Raj has answered the question of taking retirement after the Women’s ODI World Cup. The Indian team will play one T20 and 5 ODIs against New Zealand before the World Cup.

The Indian women’s team has left for New Zealand for the ODI and T20 series. After this series, the Indian women’s team will also participate in the Women’s ODI World Cup held in New Zealand. Before departure, Indian captain Mithali Raj and coach Ramesh Pawar held a virtual press conference and answered questions from the media. Mithali also answered the question of her retirement during this time.

Mithali Raj, while answering the question of her retirement after the World Cup, said, ‘Let’s see how things go. Right now my focus is only on the next two months. I just want to focus on the New Zealand tour and the World Cup. He retired from the T20 format in 2019.

On the other hand, Ramesh Pawar, the head coach of the Indian women’s team, defended the decision to drop Jemima Rodriguez and Shikha Pandey from the ODI World Cup squad, saying, “If you don’t perform, you don’t get opportunities.” You can’t choose everyone. Only 15 players and three can carry the reserve. We were seeing something special in fast bowlers like Renuka, Meghna. They are doing well.

Pawar further said, ‘Every player involved in our plan knows about himself. We don’t need to communicate with them any differently. Because in the matter of team selection, five selectors, captain and coach have to decide. They have discussed the names of all the players and have picked 18 players who can play better in the New Zealand series and the World Cup.

The Indian team will play a 5-match ODI series against New Zealand before the World Cup. The series will start from February 11 while the World Cup will be held in March-April. At the same time, the only T20 match will be played on 9 February. India has selected three reserve players along with a 15-man squad for this tour. Young pacer Meghna Singh and Renuka Singh along with batsman Yastika Bhatia have reaped the fruits of their good performances in Australia.

In the last World Cup, the Indian team had traveled to the final under the leadership of Mithali Raj. Before leaving on this journey, the captain said that this team has more experience than in 2017. In the last four years, there has been a vast improvement in the standard of domestic cricket.

He said, “In the 2017 World Cup, the team scored 250-270 runs in a row because some of the top-order players used to play long innings and the rest of the batsmen supported him. Will try to do something similar this time too.