Mithun Chakraborty and Shruti Haasan’s blast, best seller teaser released! Best seller teaser.

Prime Video today unveiled an intriguing and curious teaser of the upcoming Amazon Original Series ‘Bestseller’. As a precursor to the series, this teaser gives us a glimpse of the hard work that goes into writing a ‘bestseller’. It points to a story that will surely keep the audience hooked till the end. Do watch it when the secret is revealed on February 18.

Featuring an ensemble cast including Mithun Chakraborty, Shruti Haasan, Arjan Bajwa, Gauahar Khan, Satyajit Dubey and Sonali Kulkarni in pivotal roles, ‘Bestseller’ is a highly thrilling and new-age thriller,

Which creates a world where every action has many meanings. Produced by Sidharth Malhotra’s Alchemy Productions LLP and directed by Mukul Abhyankar, the eight-episode series will be streamed in India and 240 countries and territories from February 18.

This year it has been seen a lot that some star is avoiding coming on OTT. Many big stars were on OTT during the Corona period and people also gave them a lot of love. Best seller is also in news.

Mithun Chakraborty will be seen in a different character this time and it is said that he has never been seen in such a role before. You see the great teaser..

