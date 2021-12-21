Mithun Chakraborty did a great job in ‘The Kashmir Files’ in the role of ‘Retired Divisional Commissioner’! Mithun Chakraborty did a great job in ‘The Kashmir Files’ in the role of ‘Retired Divisional Commissioner’!

News oi-Salman Khan

After recently launching a hard-hitting motion poster of Anupam Kher’s character Pushkar Nath Pandit from ‘The Kashmir Files’, the makers of the Exodus drama have roped in one of the film’s lead characters, three-time National Award winner Mithun Chakraborty. An interesting motion poster has been released. Brahm Dutt is an old retired Divisional Commissioner of Jammu and Kashmir region. He has been a witness to the massacre of Kashmiri Pandits. Despite all his efforts, the family of his friend Pushkar Nath Pandit is expelled from Kashmir.

What did Kabir Khan say about the script of Bajrangi Bhaijaan sequel? Salman Khan had announced!

He has not spoken to Pushkar since then and has been carrying this burden all his life. One of the key features of the poster is Mithun’s beautiful voiceover where his character questions the plight of Kashmir and the prevailing violence in the state, ‘Kashmir is burning’. Living up to its title, ‘The Kashmir Files’ is a true story,

Which is based on video interviews of the first generation victims of the Kashmir genocide of the Kashmiri Pandit community. It is a heart-wrenching narrative of the pain, suffering, struggle and trauma of Kashmiri Pandits and questions eye-opening facts about democracy, religion, politics and humanity.

After garnering praise for his previous critically acclaimed film ‘The Tashkent Files’, which won the coveted National Award earlier this year, Zee Studios and writer-director Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri have come together to present another hard-heating film. collaborated again. ‘The Kashmir Files’ is scheduled to release in cinemas on January 26, 2022.

Written and directed by Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, the drama stars Mithun Chakraborty, Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumar, Pallavi Joshi, Bhasha Sumbali and Chinmay Mandlekar in stellar roles. Produced by Zee Studios and Tej Narayan Agarwal, Abhishek Agarwal, Pallavi Joshi and Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, ‘The Kashmir Files’ written and directed by Vivek Agnihotri is scheduled to release in cinemas on January 26, 2022.

Introducing Ratd. Divisional Commissioner, J&K, Brahma Dutt played by National Award Winner Mithun Chakraborty.

“What is Justice?”



#TheKashmirFiles

on 26th January 2022. #we will see,



pic.twitter.com/ThbQncv0C7 — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri)



December 21, 2021

‘As soon as I heard the story of Cheeku’s mother away, I was fascinated by it’ – Mithun Chakraborty

Will Mithun Da or Govinda be seen in the next promo of Star Plus show ‘Chiku Ki Mummy Door Ki’?

‘Anupama’ fame Rupali Ganguly has romanced with Mithun Chakraborty, years old photo goes viral

Mithun Chakraborty had fallen madly in love with Sridevi, despite being married, had secretly married!

As soon as Mithun Chakraborty joins BJP, there is a flood of funny memes on social media, you will laugh!

Mithun Chakraborty will join BJP in PM Modi’s rally, big news of Bengal elections 2021!

Mithun Chakraborty suddenly fell ill during the shooting of ‘Kashmir Files’, had to stop shooting

FIR against Mithun Chakraborty’s son Mahaakshay, rape, cheating and forced abortion, big news

Bold VIDEO of Mithun Chakraborty’s daughter-in-law goes viral on the Internet

Mithun Chakraborty’s birthday, but will not celebrate any celebration – decision taken in memory of Sushant Singh Rajput

Mithun Chakraborty’s son Namashi debuts – Salman Khan shares the poster of Bad Boy

Devaki of Mahabharata is Mithun Chakraborty’s Samdhan, married daughter in Chakravarti family but a dispute escalates

Stay updated with every news of the film industry and get movie reviews READ Also Indira Gandhi loved Amrish Puri's play Know About His Unknown Fact Allow Notifications You have already subscribed

english summary Bollywood Actor Mithun Chakraborty did a great job in ‘The Kashmir Files’ in the role of ‘Retired Divisional Commissioner’, Read the details.

Story first published: Tuesday, December 21, 2021, 15:21 [IST]