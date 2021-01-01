Mithun Chakraborty in Chiku Ki Mummy Mithun Chakraborty: Mithun Chakraborty’s explosive entry in Chiku Ki Mummy Durr Kei show dances on Disco Dancer Watch Promo

In this era of the Corona epidemic, where many TV shows have closed, some new TV shows have also been launched. One of these new shows is ‘Chiku Ki Mummy Dur Ke’ which is starting from 6th September. Actress Paridhi Sharma will be seen in the lead role in this TV show. Now Bollywood star Mithun Chakraborty has also been entered in the show.

The producers have released a new promo for the show ‘Chiku Ki Mummy, Door Ki’, in which he is seen introducing a girl named Chiku and then stepping ‘Disco Dancer’ with her.



In the promo, Mithun Chakraborty says, ‘Apun remembers Apuna’s childhood. That small village, that small house and that small me. My dream when I was growing up, who needed two legs to fulfill it. Then what jumped into it. Even the little Chiku wants to jump. It only has the wealth of dance. Why don’t you all join him to get him out of this situation? Maybe he will succeed? Will his mother, who was away from him, come back to him? ‘



Since dance is an important part of this new TV show, the producers decided to cast actor Mithun Chakraborty in it. Mithun has also been the judge of the dance reality show ‘Dance India Dance’ and is famous for his unique dance style.

Well, nowadays a new trend has started and that is to promote TV shows in a new way and engage the audience, producers are signing popular movie stars. Not long ago, actress Rekha was included in ‘Ghum Hai Kisike Pyaar Mein’, which benefited the show a lot. In addition to this show, Rekha is part of ‘Bigg Boss 15’ with Salman Khan.

