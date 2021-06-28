Mithun chakraborty vists anupama set too meet madalsa sharma and rupali ganguly | Mithun Chakraborty’s entry on the sets of Anupama, will Anupama again romance with Sautan’s father-in-law!

New Delhi: Mithun Chakraborty has been entered on the set of ‘Anupama’, but he has not come in connection with any shooting, but it is his personal visit. He had come to meet Madalsa Sharma, who played his daughter-in-law Kavya. During this, he spent a good time with all the actors of the show and also got many photos clicked. During this, Mithun also brought back old memories with Rupali Ganguly.

Mithun has romanced with Rupali

It is hardly known to you that ‘Anupama’ fame Rupali Ganguly has worked with Mithun Chakraborty in the 90s. Together they were seen opposite each other in the film ‘Angara’. The film was released in the year 1996. The film was directed by Rupali Ganguly’s father Anil Ganguly. Rupali’s father has been a well-known director of Bollywood.

Mithun gave this name to Rupali

Not only this, Rupali Ganguly also worked as a child artist in a film by Mithun Chakraborty. Anupama had told on the set of ‘Dance India Dance’ that Mithun used to call her Duffer, so she used to say with love. At the same time, Mithun had also said that if Rupali had been a little serious about her career, then she would definitely be included in the list of industry top actress. On this, Rupali had said that she has to say that it is enough for her.

Mithun surprised Madalsa

Now years later, ‘Anupama’ fame Rupali Ganguly is working with Mithun Chakraborty’s daughter-in-law Madalsa. Rupali’s sister is seen in the show Madalsa. The fans love the fight between the two and this is also the USP of the show. Mithun and Rupali, who reached the set of the show, must have explored the old tales. Daughter-in-law Madalsa Sharma is also looking very happy with her father-in-law’s surprise visit.

