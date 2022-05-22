Mitt Romney calls on NATO to prepare for Russian nukes



The US and its NATO allies ought to prepare a “devastating” response to potential Russian nuclear motion, Sen. Mitt Romney stated on Saturday.

The decision to motion comes on the heels of threats from the Kremlin and warnings from Russian diplomats that the nation’s Ukraine invasion may lead to a nuclear strike, the Utah Republican wrote in an op-ed for The New York Occasions.

“Russia’s use of a nuclear weapon would unarguably be a redefining, reorienting geopolitical occasion,” Romney, 75, wrote.

“We must always think about the unimaginable, particularly how we’d reply militarily and economically to such a seismic shift within the international geopolitical terrain.”

The previous presidential candidate offered a number of choices out there to western allies as well as to a nuclear response if a “cornered and delusional” Russian President Vladimir Putin deployed a nuclear weapon.

Sen. Mitt Romney wrote that the if Russian President Vladimir Putin launched a nuclear weapon it will be a “redefining” occasion. Getty Photographs

NATO forces may interact with Russia in Ukraine and crush out their makes an attempt to reclaim the peaceable former Soviet territory, he wrote.

The US may additionally strain China and different Russia allies to flip towards its associate with an ultimatum, comparable to the one delivered by former President George W. Bush after the 9/11 assaults.

“You might be both with us, or you’re with Russia — you can’t be with each,” Romney wrote.

Any nation that aligned with a post-nuclear Russia can be a “international pariah,” and can be pressured to endure an “financial Armageddon,” which is “far preferable to nuclear Armageddon,” he stated.

Romney wrote that NATO troops may probably battle Russia in Ukraine. AP

Romney stated he helps the continued US assist of Ukraine and presumes the Biden administration is working with NATO to “develop and consider a broad vary of choices.”

“The potential responses to an act so heinous and geopolitically disorienting as a nuclear strike should be optimally designed and have the assist of our NATO allies,” Romney concluded.

“Mr. Putin and his enablers shouldn’t have any doubt that our reply to such depravity can be devastating.”