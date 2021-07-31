Mixed-Gender Relays Make Their Olympic Debut

TOKYO – After winning bronze in one of the new Olympic events at the Tokyo Games, Mexican Alejandra Valencia remembered when her partner nearly blew it up.

“I just said, ‘It’s okay, you know how to do it!’ », She remembers. “And I gave him a little punch.”

Valencia partner Luis Alvarez missed his first arrow of the second set in mixed team archery. But supported in part by Valencia’s pep talk, Alvarez refocused as the Mexicans beat a two-person team from Turkey and climbed the medal podium together.

In Tokyo, more men and women than ever are joining forces to compete in a series of mixed events making their Olympic debut: relay in athletics and swimming, mixed pistol and rifle competitions on the shooting range, mixed judo and mixed table tennis.

The most publicized moments to date for the mixed events came on Saturday, with the final in the 4×100-meter medley relay in swimming and the 4×400-meter relay in track and field.