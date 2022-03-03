World

Mixed messages from Congress at State of the Union address on Ukraine, COVID-19

Even Hamilton Beach failed to create enough mixers to keep up with the mixed message on Capitol Hill this week.

Prior to President Biden’s State of the Union address, Congress initially appeared divided over the COVID protocol. All House and Senate members were invited this year, compared to 200 last year due to the epidemic. According to the initial instructions, the members had to sit separately in the chamber. Some members even sat in the gallery upstairs without sitting on the floor. No handshake or backslapping. All members had to take a negative COVID test and wear a mask to participate.

Democrats have a majority in the House and Senate. President Biden is a Democrat. Democrats face a dilemma. They are desperately trying to get the nation back to normalcy and show the way out of the epidemic – especially before the medium term. A fully masked State of the Union speech would not present that optic.

In a memo, Arms William Walker’s House Sergeant announces that lawmakers who refuse to wear masks or adhere to other protocols are at risk of being expelled from their speeches.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Vice President Kamala Harris speak as President Biden during a State of the Union address at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday, March 1, 2022. Picture)

Russia-Ukraine: Live Update

We are now living in the age of performance politics and tickling. Some GOP lawmakers can only imagine what it would be like to live Glad Opportunity to create a scene that bounces from a lecture on covid practice. This kind of drama would be viral and would resonate in some conservative districts. Republicans will admit casting blame on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif, who they regularly criticize for “capital lock down.” The House Ethics Committee has already fined Representative Marjorie Taylor Green, R-GK, more than 100,000 for failing to wear a mask in the House chamber.

The Ethics Committee announced this week that the Sergeant of Arms Office had fined Green for three violations on Jan. 20 alone.

But with many other jurisdictions, including the Capital Attending Physician, the masking mandate began dialing back from March 1, the day of the lecture.

And so, there was no need for a mask for the State of the Union. Sure. Some wore masks themselves. Sen. Ed Markey, D-Mas., “Because we all need to remember that those who are immunocompromised and over 60 are at risk of serious illness.” He said it was important to wear a mask “for those who are weak”.

READ Also  Burakovsky's late goal lifts Avalanche over Islanders

Representative Al Green, D-Tex. And Jim Langevin, DRI, also seen with the mask.

Thus, the State of the Union discourse seemed normal. It was not completely full. Congress officials allowed about 600 people into the chamber. They can typically pack 1,600 for a fully inflamed state within a non-epidemic period.

Republican Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., Left, and Ripa. Marjorie Taylor Green, R-Ga., Right, screaming "Build the wall" President Biden is giving his first State of the Union address at a joint session of Congress in the Capitol on Tuesday, March 1, 2022, in Washington.

White House seeks 10 billion in aid from Ukraine over Putin’s brutal war

But everyone came back for a handshake and up-close chat. President Biden remained in the chamber for 17 minutes after concluding his speech, signing a copy of the speech and speaking with lawmakers.

Unsurprisingly, the Democrats have got the political optics they need.

But on State of the Union Day something else happened that never happened before during the epidemic. A record six lawmakers have tested positive for Kovid.

Representative Dwight Evans, D-Pen., Pete Aguilar, D-Calif., Jamie Ruskin, D-Mo., Susan Delben, D-Wash., Ted Ditch, D-Fla. And Sen. Alex Padilla, D-Calif., All tested positive.

During the entire epidemic, no more than two members tested positive in a single day. That’s right, there could be a lot of positive tests because the members wanted the test to be admitted to the lecture. But six positives – for members only – are significant.

Congress has proven itself to be a reliable barometer of where the country stands with Kovid. A spike in lawsuits among members usually reflects a spike in cases across the country. A good example came in December. As the Omicron wave spread, lawmakers began to make the Covid deal just before Christmas. The numbers on Capitol Hill rose in January, mimicking national coronavirus statistics. The numbers in Congress then plummeted – matching the nationwide decline.

Either way, the prevalence of lawsuits, standing up against an unmasked speech, doesn’t give a shit.

Then there are internal quarrels on both sides of the isle which send mixed messages.

In the Ukraine war, Democrats find themselves at odds over energy needs. The price of a barrel of oil reached 1 111 on Wednesday. Sen. Joe Manchin, DW.V. Insisting on increasing domestic oil production. Republicans are pushing the Biden administration to approve leases for pipeline construction and drilling for the Ukraine crisis.

READ Also  Small country Taiwan gave an open warning to China, said - if attacked, the consequences will be disastrous

But there is a difference. Manchin’s ideas go crossroads with the progressives and with those who push Green towards a new agreement. Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, DN.Y. He said he was disappointed that President Biden did not talk about climate change in his speech. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, DN.Y., really avoided a question from you when asked if Manchin’s notions of power were problematic for the Democratic Party’s core.

Senator Joe Manchin arrives in Capitol Hill, Washington, DC on January 30, 2020, for the trial of President Trump's impeachment.

House passes resolution in support of Ukraine amid ‘full-scale’ Russian attack

“The United States is a major oil producer. We get only one percent of our imports from Russia,” Schumer said. “The real problem with gas prices is gossip and monopoly. Democrats focus on these two issues. We’re very focused. You’re going to hear a lot more from us on this in the future.”

But the GOP also had differences.

At the outset of the Cold War, the late Sen. Arthur Vandenberg, R-Mitch, stated that foreign policy had “stopped at the water’s edge.” In today’s toxic political environment, Waterfront qualifies as an EPA superfund site.

Gadget Clock House minority leader Kevin McCarthy asked R-Calif if the GOP was in danger of hyper-criticizing President Biden during the international crisis or if they could strike a balance. Especially for the Union States.

“Shall we sit and be silent? No,” McCarthy replied. “We will not sit still.”

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ki. He says there is “widespread support” for President Biden’s approach to Ukraine. “But what did it take him so long?”

On Friday, February 25, 2022, people took refuge in a building basement while announcing a new attack on the Ukrainian city of Kyiv.

Nancy Pelosi is in favor of banning all Russian oil imports into the United States

President Biden dedicated 12 minutes of his 72-minute speech to the war in Ukraine. For the speeches, members festooned their suits and blouses with blue and yellow Ukrainian flag lapels. Republicans and Democrats can strongly agree on many issues, from the Capitol riots to the nominees for the executive branch. But after some initial resentment, Congress merged with Ukraine.

READ Also  Joe Biden and the Political Limits of Competence

Republica Victoria Spartz, R-Ind., Was born in 1978 in Ukraine during the Soviet regime. He shed tears as he spoke of the atrocities in his homeland.

“My grandmother is 95 years old. She has the experience of Stalin. She has the experience of Hitler. But she says we have never felt anything like (this war),” Spartz said.

Congressmen have described the war as “genocide.”

Spartz then sharply criticized President Biden.

“We can come together as Republicans and Democrats. But (President Biden) must act decisively. Quickly. Or, he will have millions of Ukrainian blood on his hands,” Spartz said.

This week the House approved a proposal to stand by the people of Ukraine. The vote was 426-3. Representatives Thomas Massey, R-Kai., Matt Rosendale, R-Mont. And Paul Gosser, R-Ariz, not everyone voted.

In other words, the Congress stands by Ukraine.

In most cases.

Another mixed message.

