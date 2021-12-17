Mixed package of KIA new car Carens SUV and MPV know what are the features and features

South Korean automobile company KIA Motors has globally unveiled its new MPV Kia Currens after a long wait. Kia Motors claims that this MPV will prove to be better than other cars in terms of safety as well as looks and features. At the same time, Kia Motors is preparing to launch the Karens MPV in India on 15 February 2022. Let us know about the safety features along with the features of this car before…

Exterior of Kia Carens – The exterior of this MPV from Kia Motors is hi-tech styling. Whose front has been designed in a unique tiger face. At the same time, this MPV has been fitted with intake grille, LED headlamps and daytime running lights. At the same time, the length of Kia Carens is 4540mm, width is 1800mm and height is 1700mm. Which gives great space inside the MPV.

Interior of Kia Carens – The exterior of this MPV from Kia Motors is as high-tech as its interior is equipped with equally safe features. The Kia Carens gets a 360-degree camera, wireless phone charging, multiple airbags, 10.25-inch Audio Video Navigation Telematics (AVNT) in the center of the dash board, giving a modern touch.

Safety Features of Kia Carens – The MPV comes with a host of standard and safety features including 6 airbags, tire pressure monitoring system, hill start assist, anti-lock braking system, rear parking sensors and disc brakes, air purifier, multi-function steering wheels, among others.

Expected Engine of Kia Carens – Kia can offer a 1.5 liter naturally aspirated petrol engine in this MPV. Which generates power of 115bhp and torque of 144Nm. Along with this, a 1.5 liter diesel engine can also be given in the diesel engine. Which can generate 115bhp power and 250Nm torque. At the same time, the option of 6 speed iMt and 7 speed DCT automatic transmission can be given in this MPV with 6 speed manual and CVT automatic gearbox.