Mizkif Gadget Clock, Age, Girlfriend, Family, Biography, & More – Gadget Clock

Mizkif



Mizkif is an American Twitch streamer, and YouTuber. He’s the founding member of the gaming group One True King. The group consists of a number of streamers who deal with on-line content material creation {and professional} competitions in World of Warcraft.

Gadget Clock/Biography

Matthew Rinaudo, popularly recognized by his streaming identify Mizkif, was born on February 16, 1995 (age 26 years; as of 2021) in Montclair, New Jersey, U.S. His zodiac signal is Aquarius. Mizkif accomplished highschool and determined to pursue faculty to earn a level in enterprise administration. Sadly, he was hospitalized with a life-threatening coronary heart illness generally known as viral myocarditis a day earlier than leaving for college. After his restoration, he determined to pause his plans of getting a level and commenced creating “Story of” varied streamers content material for his YouTube channel in 2016.

Bodily Look

Top (approx.): 5′ 9″

Eye Coloration: Blue

Hair Coloration: Golden Brown

Household & Relationships

Siblings

Mizkif has an elder brother and a sister. Her sister’s identify is Emily Rinaudo.

Girlfriend

Mizkif is in a relationship with Maya Higa. She is a fellow Twitch streamer and YouTuber.

Profession

Mizkif began his interplay with streamers when he was working as a cameraman for a fellow streamer, Ice Poseidon. Quickly, he determined to go impartial and began his personal YouTube channel in 2016. He realized that making content material for Twitch and streaming there had more cash as in comparison with YouTube. In 2018, he determined to deal with Twitch as his important channel for the content material. He has a couple of million subscribers on his Twitch account. On October 11, 2020, Mizkif alongside along with his associates and fellow Twitch streamers Asmongold, Esfand, Wealthy Campbell, and Ideas Out, launched their new gaming and content material creation group One True King.

Philanthropy

In August 2019, Mizkif did a charity stream on his Twitch channel for the Make-A-Want Basis, and the neighborhood raised over $20,000 which helped in funding the journey to Walt Disney World for a kid who was affected by leukemia. Later, on December 21, 2019, Rinaudo held one other charity stream; this time the stream was to gather funds for the youngsters in St. David’s Youngsters’s Hospital in Austin Texas. They raised $5,000 which Rinaudo used to buy toys for the hospital’s sufferers.

Info/Trivia

In Might 2019, Mizkif, alongside along with his fellow streamer Esfand, was banned for seven days from Twitch after they made inappropriate feedback a few feminine streamer throughout a PAX occasion.

In December 2020, Mizkif held the well-known social experiment, Twitch Performs Pokemon on his channel. His stream viewers beat the Pokemon FireRed in a powerful 12 days and 5 hours.