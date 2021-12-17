MLA KR Ramesh Kumar shameful Remark on rape in Karnataka Assembly social media users Express Anger

Former Karnataka Speaker and Congress MLA KR Ramesh Kumar made objectionable remarks in the assembly saying that when rape is bound to happen, then lie down and have fun.

Former Karnataka Speaker and Congress MLA KR Ramesh Kumar made objectionable remarks in the assembly saying that when rape is bound to happen, then lie down and have fun. A big controversy has arisen after this statement. During this remark, the other members of the House and the Speaker started laughing. When its video came on social media, people’s displeasure came out. From the National Commission for Women to other users have objected to the behavior of public representatives.

National Commission for Women Chairperson Rekha Sharma said that it is sad that a public representative present in the assembly is making such remarks for the betterment of the people including women. He is not sensitive and does not know the effect of rape on women. Yogita Bhayana, an activist who leads ‘People Against Rape in India’ (Pari), said the “shameless” MLA’s remarks came on the day of completion of nine years of the Delhi gang-rape.

Sharing a video on Twitter, Bhayana wrote, “This video of Karnataka Legislative Assembly is from yesterday (Thursday), when the country completed nine years of the Nirbhaya incident. To protect our women, we vote for them (MLAs) and this shameless (MLAs) are calling rape fun.”

What happened? , Karnataka Assembly Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri was short of time on Thursday and had to complete the discussion by 6 pm even as legislators were requesting an extension. Kageri laughed and said, “I am in a position where I have to have fun and yes, yes. Ok. That’s what I feel. I should stop controlling the situation and proceed in an orderly manner. All I want to say is that you continue your talk. ,

He said that his complaint was only that the House was not functioning. Former minister Ramesh Kumar intervened and said, “Look, there is a saying – “When rape is bound to happen, lie down and have fun.” You are in exactly the same condition.”

Apologies for increasing controversy: Senior Congress MLA and former Speaker of the Assembly KR Ramesh Kumar on Friday apologized for his “thoughtless” remarks. As soon as the assembly proceedings began, Kumar stood up and said that he made a statement (in the assembly on Thursday), which people found derogatory. Kumar said that however, I never intended to lower the dignity of this House or to behave inferior. I will not defend myself. I sincerely apologize for my statement during the proceedings of the House, if it has hurt the people of any part of the country.