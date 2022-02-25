MLB 4 days from deadline to cancel games and shorten season



Another negotiating session made only proposals on minor movements and big-money, with Major League Baseball Management having four days left on Monday night’s start to the deadline and a deal to deliver a 162-game season.

On Thursday both sides were seen to be in an you-make-the-next-move with the central economic issues of the lockout, such as the luxurious tax threshold and rate, the minimum wage and the proposed bonus pool for pre-arbitrated players.

Given these positions, it shows an early movement on key issues that management has said will run through the threat of starting to cancel games and spending players’ salaries.

The union came up with the idea that management said it was out of the question until players offered new proposals on key issues. Clubs say the union has not changed its luxury tax plan since November, and players say they are waiting because management said the union luxury tax is usually among the last items.

Players also want to reduce revenue sharing and expand pay arbitration qualifications, and teams say they will not agree to either proposal.

The two sides agreed to meet again on Friday, the fifth day of negotiations and the 11th day in the mainstream economy since the lockout began.

The ninth baseball stop, the first since 1995, enters its 86th day on Friday. The impending threat of economic losses seems to be the only factor that could lead to more aggressive bargaining.

Players did not take Monday as a deadline and suggested that any missed games could be made as part of the doubleheader, a method the MLB said it would not agree to.

The union told the MLB that if games were missed and salaries were lost, clubs should not expect players to agree to management’s post-season expansion proposal and allow advertisements for uniforms and helmets.

Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred has not publicly commented on the talks since Feb. 10 and union head Tony Clark since Dec. 2.

Players have changed their formula part for extra service time for the top young players, dropping from 20 to 20 in the starting pitcher, relief pitcher and outfielder in the top 15 in each league by WAR, and from the top five seven in other positions.

The union says such action is needed to prevent teams from retaining players in minor leagues to delay free agency, as the union claimed in a failed lawsuit against the Chicago Cubs against Chris Bryant that was decided by an arbitrator two years ago. The parties say they will not agree to such a proposal.

The top seven amateurs also tweaked a lottery’s complex plan to pick drafts that could prevent a team with a revenue share from picking in the top nine if it ended up with a minimum of eight winning percentages in each of the previous two seasons or a bottom 12 in each of the previous three. This provision will start in 2024.

New York Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner, Houston pitcher Lance McCullers Jr. and Miami infielder Miguel Rojas joined the discussion at Roger Dean Stadium, the Marlins and St. Louis Cardinal’s dormant spring training home.

Players at the start of the week included Gerrit Cole and Jameson Taylon of the Yankees, Max Scherzer and Francisco Linder of the Mets, Paul Goldschmidt of the Cardinals, Ian Hap of the Chicago Cubs, Brent Sutter of the Brewers and free agent Andrew Miller. .