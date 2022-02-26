MLB cancels all spring training games through March 7



Baseball players and owners took the first steps toward opening day, with an amateur draft lottery deal close during Friday’s lockout talks that included a surprise one-on-one meeting between commissioner Rob Manfred and union chief Tony Clark.

Although an agreement on the draft has not been finalized, negotiations have gained momentum for the first time since Major League Baseball’s closing deadline on Monday, March 31, opened and an agreement was reached to save the 162-game schedule.

Discussions will continue on Saturday, the 87th day of the first shutdown of baseball since 1995. The parties will be far away on the issue of competitive balance tax threshold and rate, qualification of salary arbitration, size of bonus pool for pre-arbitration. -Eligible players and minimum wage.

In another sign of disruption caused by the ninth shutdown of baseball, the MLB has canceled three more days of spring training games from March 7. The exhibition games were supposed to start on Saturday.

But for the first time this week, both sides have expressed a feeling that they are moving in a positive direction.

Manfred held a meeting with Clarke during the June 2020 epidemic resumption talks that sparked disagreements over what had happened and led to allegations that the length of the season was still pending.

Manfred has not taken part in the bidding since the first session of the talks in April. He has a home in the area and has been in the background for the first four days of this week, talking to management officials.

The players’ association did not know he was in the area, and Manfred surprised the union on Friday when he called for a one-on-one meeting with Clarke.

Manfred then took a short walk from the office near the home plate where the management officers were grouped, crossed the small driveway behind the right-field foul pole and entered the building containing the Cardinal Spring Training Clubhouse, where the players gathered. About 20 minutes later he returned.

The day consisted of three discussion sessions, the highest for any day of the week.

In an effort to counter the union’s claim that the parties are abandoning their efforts to win the top pick in the amateur draft, the MLB proposed that top picks be determined by lottery, as the NBA began in 1985 and the NHL a decade later.

The MLB has proposed the first four picks determined by a lottery, with the three lowest winning teams having the best chance of picking the top. The union has asked for the first seven to be selected by lottery.

The two sides on Friday exchanged proposals on lottery pick numbers, adjustments and fines, moving closer to agreement on the format. For the first time in months of negotiations, there was immediate front and back: the MLB made a proposal, the union negotiated and resisted, and management responded Saturday.

Discussions covered other areas as well and were described as enthusiastic and sometimes emotional.

The management delegation included Hal Steinbrenner, managing general partner of the Yankees, Dick Manfort, CEO of Colorado, Dan Hallem, deputy commissioner, and Morgan Sword, executive vice president.

Clarke-led players who included Max Scherzer, Andrew Miller and Jack Britton from the union’s eight-member executive subcommittee.

Players did not take Monday as a deadline and suggested that any missed games could be made as part of the doubleheader, a method the MLB said it would not agree to.

Once the Monday is gone, the length of the dispute schedule, including potentially lost pay and service time, will become another issue.

The union told MLB that if the games were missed and salaries were lost, clubs should not expect players to agree to the management’s post-season extension proposal and allow advertisements for uniforms and helmets.