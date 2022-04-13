MLB extends Dodgers’ Trevor Bauer’s administrative leave through April 22



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

MLB and MLBPA Dodgers RHP extends Trevor Bauer’s administrative leave until April 22 John Heyman of the New York Post.

Bauer, 31, was first granted a seven-day paid leave on July 2, 2021, under the MLB and the union’s joint policy on domestic violence and sexual harassment. A Southern California woman was put on leave last year after being accused of suffocating her unconscious, sodomizing her and repeatedly punching her during two sexual encounters.

Click here for more sports coverage on FOXNEWS.COM

His administrative leave has been extended several times, most recently in late March. Bauer has not pitched an MLB game since June 29, 2021, now in the two years of the three-year, $ 102 million contract that he signed last offseason.

The LA County District Attorney’s Office completed a five-month review of the case in February and concluded that Bauer County would not face any criminal charges in the court system. Bauer could still be suspended from the league, even in the absence of a complaint.

Following the verdict, Bauer posted a seven-minute video on YouTube, denying all allegations against him and accusing the media of failing to report on what he deems fair.

“I’m not this woman, this woman, her lawyer and some members of the media have portrayed me that way,” Bauer said.