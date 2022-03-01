MLB labor talks intensify as deadline nears to save openers



Lock-out players and Major League Baseball are involved in a number of intense meetings on Monday in an effort to pave the way for a labor agreement ahead of the management deadline to save March 31 opening day.

Commissioner Rob Manfred has met with the union twice – more than ever since the lockout began on December 2.

“We’re working on it,” Manfred said after the second session of the day with the union at about 6 p.m.

In the first 2 1/2 months of the lockout, the parties were negotiating for the eighth day after only six meetings on the core economy. They have detailed their positions to each other, both agreeing to pay more for the young players but in many economic terms the day is different.

Manfred said an agreement must be reached by Monday to maintain four weeks of spring training before the 162-game schedule. The MLB has not set an exact time frame for the deadline, so bargaining sessions are likely to be extended to tiny hours if both parties feel an agreement is within reach.

The union did not say whether it agreed to the deadline, and said baseball had in the past reduced spring training to three weeks.

On the 89th day of the second-longest stop of baseball work, the emotions became more heated as the sides pressed for each other’s bottom line. Philadelphia star Bryce Harper posted a picture on Instagram, modified to show him in a Japanese baseball uniform, that reads: “Yomiuri Giants You Up? Have Some Time To Kill.”

Yankees pitcher Jameson Taylon, who took part in the discussion last week, Tweet: “Players are accustomed to their ‘threats’. Owners’ actions have always made it clear that they have a set of #games where they still make a profit / make money on TV. They don’t want to play. The future “manages our amazing game.”

The teams arrived at the Roger Dean Stadium, the zero spring training home of the Miami Marlins and St. Louis Cardinals, at 10 a.m., three hours earlier than usual.

Mets pitcher Max Scherzer and free agent reliever Andrew Miller were the only players. Deputy Commissioner Dan Hallem, MLB Executive Vice President Morgan Sword and Colorado Rockies CEO Dick Manfort also attended the discussion.

According to a survey by The Associated Press, players will lose $ 20.5 million for each day of the canceled season, and 30 teams will lose large sums that are hard to pin down.

The Spring Training Games were scheduled to begin on Saturday, but the ninth baseball work stoppage – and the first since 1995 – has already been canceled until March 7.

The most controversial proposals in the dispute include the luxury tax threshold and rate, the size of a new bonus pool for pre-arbitration players, the minimum wage, the eligibility of salary arbitrators and the union’s desire to change the club’s revenue sharing formula.

Also, MLB has been linked to the elimination of direct free-agent compensation for players who have agreed to higher luxury tax rates and still wants to extend the playoffs to 14 teams instead of the Union’s choice for 12. MLB has also put its proposal for an international amateur on the draft table.

The MLB has not come close to losing regular-season games in labor disputes since August 30, 2002. The union will strike at 3:20 p.m., but the nearly 25-hour-long meeting and caucus turned into an agreement at 11:45 p.m.

Bargaining has not been such a frequency this year, but negotiations have gained momentum since it moved from New York to Florida last week.

MLB is proposing to raise the luxury tax threshold from $ 210 million last season to $ 214 million this year, raising it to $ 220 million by 2026. The parties also want higher tax rates, which the union says will work like a pay cap.

Players have asked for a $ 245 million threshold this year, which has risen to $ 273 million in the final season.

The union wants to extend the arbitration to include at least two seasons of league service from 22% cutoff to 22% cutoff from 2013 and the top 35% by the service time of players less than three.

The union has proposed that খেল 115 million be distributed to 150 players in the pre-arbitration pool, and management wants the 20 million to be split between 30 players.