MLB legend Pete Rose on sports betting: ‘I came along at the wrong time’



MLB legend Pete Rose joined the Outcock 360 crew on Monday. The OK360 panel discussed a variety of topics during the interview, including modern sports betting and how it changed the description of Rose’s legacy.

Chad Withrow of OutKick 360 asked Rose what she thought of the complete contrast to the attitude towards betting now and when playing baseball.

“For years, Pro Sports will not embrace Las Vegas,” Withrow said. “You couldn’t have a team there because the boys were going to take over, and it would look bad for the league and everyone would think the game was stable.”

Withrow asked, “Does it make you look around and think, ‘What are we doing here with a baseball perspective,’ and what happened years ago when you saw their desire to embrace it now?”

“Not really because I came at the wrong time,” Rose admitted.

“I’m not here to tell baseball what to do,” Rose noted. “You know, baseball means making dollars. I’m not trying to tell baseball here how to run their business, and I’m definitely not going to tell casinos how to run their business.”

“In the end, I hope everyone is happy,” he added.

