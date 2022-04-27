MLB letter to Yankees sheds light on illicit use of technology during 2015 and 2016 seasons



A newly published letter from the MLB to the New York Yankees in 2017 details the team’s illegal use of technology in the 2015 and 2016 seasons.

In a letter dated September 14, 2017, MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred informed Brian Cashman, general manager of the Yankees, that the investigation into the sign-theft allegations showed that the party had used electronic devices to decode and distribute opposition signs.

The letter was released earlier this month after the U.S. Second Court of Appeals rejected Yankees’ request to have the letter sealed – and the party accused the Boston Red Sox of carrying out a similar plot.

The letter states, “Yankees’ use of dugout phones to provide information about an opposing club’s mark during the 2015 and 2016 seasons violates an element of the Replay Review Regulation.”

The Yankees were able to provide their players with real-time information about the opposing club’s sign sequence by using the phone in the video review room to instantly violate regulations and send signage information to the dugout – the same purpose. The Red Sox scheme that Yankees complained about, ” Was continued.

The Yankees were fined $ 100,000 for using Hurricane Irma for relief, much less than the Red Sox or the Houston Astros received as part of their sign-stealing plan. This is because it was before Manfred’s announcement on September 15, 2017, where he said that electronic sign-stealing would be subject to harsher punishments from that day onwards.

Both the Red Sox and the Astros continued their way of sign-stealing after the crackdown.

The contents and details of Brian Cashman’s letter from Commissioner Manfred have been widely reported since 2017. The letter’s findings again show that the Yankees were not punished for stealing the sign but were punished for improper use of the telephone. Used), “Yankees said in a statement. “At the time, numerous teams across Major League Baseball used sign theft as a competitive tool, and it became illegal on September 15, 2017, following a specific description of the commissioner’s rules.”

Between 2014 and 2017, expanded video replay allowed teams to view and decode catcher sign sequences in real-time, however, the use of technology to relay other group signals was still prohibited.

In the letter, Manfred said the Yankees filed a formal complaint with the baseball investigation department on August 23, 2017, about the Red Sox using a smartwatch to relay information to players. Following the investigation, the Red Sox were fined for sending an electronic communication to an athletic instructor in the dugout from their video replay room.

“As previously reported in 2017, the New York Yankees were fined for improper use of dugout phones because replay review regulations prohibited the use of replay phones to transmit information other than changing a play. Control, “the MLB wrote in a statement. “Back then, the use of replay rooms for decoding symbols was not explicitly prohibited by MLB rules until the information in the dugout was electronically communicated. The symbol provides the potential to relay. “

“MLB clarifies rules for use of electronic equipment on September 15, 2017. MLB drew a clear line on March 27, 2018 and made it clear to 30 clubs that no clubhouse or video room equipment can ৷ use to decode symbols. And future violations of electronic signage will be subject to serious sanctions, including possible damage to draft picks, “the statement continued.

In 2020, both the Astros and the Red Sox were given additional penalties as part of an investigation by the MLB. Astros confiscated the draft pick, fined 5 million, and suspended general manager Jeff Luhno and manager AJ Hitch. The Red Sox lost a 2020 second-round pick and manager Alex Cora, who was part of the Astros’ 2017 scheme, was given a one-year suspension.

In the letter, a man whose name was corrected noticed that the Red Sox were using a smartwatch to pass information to their players. The revised person told the Investigation Department that in the 2015 season and the first half of the 2016 season, they “provided information about the club’s anti-signs to players and coaching staff in the replay room at Yankee Stadium, who then physically relayed. Yankees dugout information.”

A revised name “also acknowledges that at the same time, in some stadiums on the street where the video room was not near the dugout, the phone line in the replay room was verbally used to provide real-time information about the signs of the opposing club. Yankee coach on the bench.”

The letter was produced as part of a lawsuit filed by five people who participated in a fantasy competition hosted by Draftkings from 2017-19. They sued MLB in January 2020.

“The Yankees fought hard to produce this letter, not just for the legal policy involved, but to prevent a miscalculation of what happened before the commissioner’s sign-stealing rule was established. What should be done?” The fines were imposed before the new rules and standards of the MLB were issued, “Yankees added in a statement.

The Associated Press contributed to this report