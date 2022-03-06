Sports

MLB, locked-out players meet again, no sign of breakthrough

On the 95th day of the lockout, Major League Baseball and lock-out players spoke for 95 minutes, basically showing no signs of progressing to restore their position and get their off-season back on track.

Trying to resolve baseball’s second-longest labor shutdown, the parties are far from the luxury tax, the minimum wage, and the proposed bonus pool for pre-arbitrated players. Union reduced its starting point for the bonus pool from $ 5 million to $ 80 million but kept its proposals for luxury tax and minimum wage unchanged.

After the main session, Deputy Commissioner Dan Halem and the union’s chief negotiator Bruce Meyer held one session after another. The players suggested meeting again on Monday, and the MLB told the union that they would return with a decision on whether to meet.

Commissioner Rob Manfred canceled the first two series of the season for each team on Tuesday, bringing the total to 91 games. This was the first meeting since 1995, when the first season was delayed due to labor unrest.

Major League Baseball Deputy Commissioner Dan Hallem, left, senior vice president Patrick Hollyhan, center, and executive vice president Morgan Sword, right, arrived at the players' association office in New York for a labor discussion, Sunday, March 6, 2022. MLB spokesman Glenn Kaplin at the far left.

(AP Photo / Ron Blum)

Among a number of areas, including the new proposal, players said a fast-track competition committee should include four union recruiters, six managing members and an umpire. The team will consider changes to the rules covering any pitch clock before 2023, limiting defensive transfers and using larger bases, and will be able to recommend changes to the offseason with 45 days’ notice.

The MLB proposed last week that the committee should include six managing officers, two union representatives and an umpire. Currently, management can change the rules only with the consent of the union or unilaterally with one year’s notice.

The players said they would not allow the committee to consider one thing they were asked to include in the MLB: robot balls and strike calls.

After a four-day break in negotiations, the union gave the owners a written response to the latest proposal, which led to a breakup on the ninth day of the meeting in Jupiter, Florida.

Players offered 10 to 12 post seasons but said they would be willing to discuss management’s desire for 14 if the MLB considered a “ghost win” in the first round, which management is not interested in.

Players want to raise from $ 210 last season to $ 238 million this year, $ 244 million in 2023, $ 250 million in 2024, $ 256 million in 2025 and $ 263 million in 2026. MLB $ 220 million in each of the next three seasons, $ 224 million in 2025 and $ 230 million in 2026.

Tax rates will remain unchanged and direct amateur draft pick compensation for free agents will be excluded.

The union has lowered its plan for the pre-arbitration bonus pool from $ 85 million to $ 80 million, with an annual increase of $ 5 million. MLB last offered $ 30 million, up from $ 25 million, without any annual increase.

As part of an overall agreement, players have agreed to withdraw their proposed salary arbitration for at least two years of service but less than three players.

Players have increased their proposed minimum wage this year to $ 725,000, 20 745,000 in 2023, $ 765,000 in 2024 and the next two years based on the Consumer Price Index for urban wage earners. The owners have offered $ 700,000 with an annual increase of $ 10,000.

For players scheduled for minors and for signing second or subsequent major league contracts, MLB will spend a minimum of $ 99,400 this year, $ 101,400 in 2023, $ 103,400 in 2024, $ 105,500 in 2025, and 6 106,6012012012 জীবন and $ 106 million to follow. Is.

For minors in first major league contracts, the MLB is at $ 49,800 with an annual increase of $ 1,000, with players increasing to $ 59,500 for this year and then $ 61,100, $ 62,700 and living expenses.

Players rejected MLB’s offer for an international draft and the proposed amateur draft remained in the top six picks for the lottery, one more than the MLB.

Players also want to reduce MLB’s proposed international games, which include Mexico City; Melbourne, Australia; San Juan, Puerto Rico; And South Korea.

