MLB lockout: League pushes back start of spring training games

9 seconds ago
Major League Baseball will postpone the start of the spring training game until March 5 as owners and players try to come to a joint bargaining agreement to end the lockout.

“We are sorry that, without any collective bargaining agreement, we must postpone the start of the spring training game until Saturday, March 5th. Has adopted a policy that provides a full refund option for fans who have purchased tickets to any spring training game from the club that is not being held. We are committed to reaching an agreement that is fair to all. The party. Attend private meetings and stay up for discussion every day next week and work hard to start the season on time, “the MLB said in a statement.

