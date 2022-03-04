Sports

MLB lockout: Players start $1M fund for workers impacted

11 hours ago
Lockout Major League Baseball players are launching a 1 million fundraiser to support staff affected by the canceled games.

The players’ association said Friday that the funds would be managed by the union and the AFL-CIO. It will be distributed to stadium staff and others caused financial distress by the ninth work stoppage of baseball, which was on its 93rd day.

Tony Clark, second from left, executive director of the Baseball Players Association, pitcher Andrew Miller, left, Bruce Meyer, chief union negotiator, second from right, and New York Mets pitcher Max Scherzer, right, at a press conference on Tuesday, March 1, 2022, Jupiter, Fla. Major League Baseball has canceled the opening day. Commissioner Rob Manfred announced on Tuesday that the game would lose regular-season games due to a labor dispute for the first time in 27 years after intense lockout talks broke down just hours before the management deadline.

(AP Photo / Wilfredo Lee)

The Spring Training Game failed to start as scheduled on February 26. Commissioner Rob Manfred canceled the first two series for each team in the regular season on Tuesday, starting March 31st.

“Many are not seen or heard, but they are vital to the entertainment experience of our games,” said Andrew Miller, a member of the union’s executive board, and Max Sherger in a statement. “Unfortunately, they will also be among the victims of owner-imposed lockouts and game cancellations. With this fund, we want to let them know that they have our support.”

Union-listed broadcast and discount crews, electricians, ushers, security, transportation and gatekeepers are among the requirements for MLB games.

“The fund is intended to support workers who are most affected by MLB-imposed lockouts but whose livelihoods have been ignored in an effort to pressure players to accept an unfair deal,” union chief Tony Clark said in a statement.

