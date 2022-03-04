MLB lockout: Players start $1M fund for workers impacted



Lockout Major League Baseball players are launching a 1 million fundraiser to support staff affected by the canceled games.

The players’ association said Friday that the funds would be managed by the union and the AFL-CIO. It will be distributed to stadium staff and others caused financial distress by the ninth work stoppage of baseball, which was on its 93rd day.

The Spring Training Game failed to start as scheduled on February 26. Commissioner Rob Manfred canceled the first two series for each team in the regular season on Tuesday, starting March 31st.

“Many are not seen or heard, but they are vital to the entertainment experience of our games,” said Andrew Miller, a member of the union’s executive board, and Max Sherger in a statement. “Unfortunately, they will also be among the victims of owner-imposed lockouts and game cancellations. With this fund, we want to let them know that they have our support.”

Union-listed broadcast and discount crews, electricians, ushers, security, transportation and gatekeepers are among the requirements for MLB games.

“The fund is intended to support workers who are most affected by MLB-imposed lockouts but whose livelihoods have been ignored in an effort to pressure players to accept an unfair deal,” union chief Tony Clark said in a statement.