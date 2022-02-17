MLB lockout: Players to respond Thursday to clubs’ plan



Talks aimed at ending the Major League Baseball lockout will resume on Thursday.

The players’ association informed management on Wednesday that it was ready to respond to the MLB’s proposal last weekend, a proposal that had been quietly accepted by the union.

The baseball’s ninth work stoppage, the first since 1995, entered its 78th day on Thursday, a day after the start of the spring training workout.

Exhibition games are less likely to start at the scheduled time on 26 February, and work closures soon will threaten opening day on 31 March. Requires 21-28 days of training and extra time to report via COVID-19 protocol. , A contract is required in late February or early March for timely start

The clubs have given the union 16 documents of 130 pages, covering all key areas in a mix of new offers and previous offers. The one-hour session was only the fifth in the mainstream economy since the lockout began.

Players and owners live far away from luxurious tax thresholds and rates. Their main differences are in their revenue sharing and in resolving complaints of manipulation players during service.

The MLB said it opposes increasing pay arbitration qualifications or reducing revenue sharing.

The MLB has proposed raising the luxury-tax threshold from বছরের 210 million last year to $ 214 million for 2022 and 2023, then to $ 216 million in 2024, $ 218 million in 2025 and $ 222 million in 2026.

Players have proposed a $ 245 million luxury-tax threshold for this year, which will rise to $ 273 million in 2026.

The MLB has proposed a tax rate of 20% to 50% for a group exceeding the initial threshold, 32% to 75% for the second threshold and 62.5% to 100% for the third quarter.

The parties are still seeking non-monetary fines, which the union considers too harsh.

However the MLB has suggested that a team would lose a second round selection to cross the second threshold ($ 234 million) instead of dropping 10 slots and cancel the first round selection to cross the third threshold ($ 254 million).

The union fears the parties will refuse to go above the threshold, the draft is worth picking.

Clubs have proposed that if a team loses a free agent they will receive draft-selection compensation based on revenue sharing status and whether a club has exceeded the threshold.

The MLB has proposed an increase in the minimum wage from $ 570,500 to $ 630,000 or, alternatively, a minimum of 15 615,000 for the primary major leagues, সহ 650,000 for players with one year of service and $ 725,000 for the two years from the previous offer – $ 00. Players have asked for $ 775,000 this year, which has risen to $ 875,000 by 2026.

MLB has offered a pre-arbitration bonus pool of $ 15 million based on such WAR, recognition as an All-MLB team appearance and best position player, best pitcher and best rookie. The union is under কাঠ 100 million under a structure that clubs have said they will accept.

To address allegations of service time manipulation, on which the union has filed six complaints since 2015, the MLB has offered two draft picks – one amateur, one international – for player achievement in its first three seasons. The union opposes an international draft.

In the proposed draft lottery, the MLB is in three teams, while the players are in eight. The MLB is proposing an expansion to 14 of the 10 teams in the playoffs, while the Union is offering 12.