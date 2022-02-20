MLB lockout talks resume in Florida as openers threatened



Major League Baseball talks resume on Monday at a new venue to rescue the opening day: Roger Dean Stadium in Jupiter, Florida.

Dick Manfort, CEO of the Colorado Rockies, is expected to join a management delegation that includes Deputy Commissioner Dan Hallem, chairman of the Owners’ Labor Policy Committee, and the club’s chief negotiator.

Bruce Meyer, the union’s chief negotiator, is expected to join the players. The venue is about three miles from the home of New York Mets pitcher Max Scherzer, one of eight players on the union’s executive subcommittee.

The ballpark will typically be the spring training home for the Miami Marlins and St. Louis Cardinals at this time of year, but the workout could not start on time last Wednesday due to the ninth baseball stop, the first since 1995.

Monday’s session will be only the seventh in the core economy since the lockout began on December 2, and the parties have met only once in a row on January 24 and 25. The MLB said Friday that it intends to hold daily meetings with the union next week

The lockout is entering its 72nd day on Monday. On Friday MLB canceled the spring training games from 26 February to 4 March

Although owners and players participated by Zoom, the only people to attend a session on January 24 were Manfort and free-agent reliever Andrew Miller in person.

Until now, all discussions during the lockout took place at the MLB and Players’ Association offices in New York.

The MLB told the union that February 28 is the last possible day to reach an agreement to allow openers March 31, the desire for a four-week workout and extra time to approve an agreement and for players to report to camp in Florida and Arizona.

But after the spring training was disrupted in 1990, 1995 and 2020, both sides agreed to reduce the training time.