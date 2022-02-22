Sports

MLB makes slight moves toward players in longer lockout talk

13 seconds ago
by admin
Baseball talks resumed with renewed vigor on Monday in an effort to salvage the opening day, and the Major League took a slight step towards baseball lock-out players.

With perhaps a week to go before the opening day, union chief Tony Clark took part in the talks for the first time since the MLB lockout began, accompanied by New York Mets star Max Scherzer and Francisco Linder.

The offer of a bonus pool for MLB pre-arbitration players has increased from $ 5 million to $ 20 million, which is a fraction of what the union wanted 115 million.

Clubs have also increased their offers for the lottery for amateur drafts from the top three picks to the top four. The players have requested for the best eight.

The two sides met at least twice, with a long break for the Caucasus. They talked in the evening, their longest time together since the lockout began.

Signs were posted outside Roger Dean Stadium in Jupiter on Monday, February 21, 2022. Baseball labor discussions have shifted to Spring Training Ballpark, with players and owners joining the discussions, which has probably entered a more intensive phase. March 31 is the week left from the day Salvage opens.

(AP Photo / Ron Blum)

The last time the two sides met, they only talked for 15 minutes on Thursday.

Discussions will start again at 1 pm on Tuesday.

Cardinal’s Paul Goldsmith, the Yankees ‘Jameson Taylon, the Reds’ Sonny Gray, the Royals ‘Whit Maryfield, the Twins’ Taylor Rogers, the Brewers ‘Brent Sutter and the Mets’ Brandon Nimmo were among the latest bargaining players. Home.

Clarke and the players discuss with Bruce Meyer, the union’s chief negotiator, in the parking lot right on the field before entering the ballpark.

Dick Manfort, CEO of the Colorado Rocks, was accompanied by Ron Fowler, vice chairman of the San Diego Padres, chairman of the employers’ labor policy committee, and immediately past chairman of the committee. Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred was not present, and the MLB delegation was led by Deputy Commissioner Dan Hallem, the club’s chief negotiator.

The meeting place is about 3 miles from Sherzar’s house among the eight players on the union’s executive subcommittee. Jason Castro of the Astros from the executive subcommittee was also present.

Workout failed to start on time last Wednesday due to baseball’s ninth work stoppage, the first since 1995.

Monday’s session was only the seventh in the mainstream economy since the lockout began on December 2, and the parties met only once in a row on January 24 and 25. The MLB said on Friday that it intended to meet with the union on a daily basis. Next week.

The lockout entered its 82nd day on Monday. On Friday MLB canceled the spring training games from 26 February to 4 March

Although owners and players participated by Zoom, the only people to attend a session on January 24 were Manfort and free-agent reliever Andrew Miller in person.

Until now, all discussions during the lockout took place at the MLB and Players’ Association offices in New York.

The MLB told the union that February 28 is the last possible day to reach an agreement to allow openers March 31, the desire for a four-week workout and extra time to approve an agreement and for players to report to camp in Florida and Arizona.

But after the spring training was disrupted in 1990, 1995 and 2020, both sides agreed to reduce the training time.

