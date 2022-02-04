MLB players reject offer of federal mediation as lockout rages on



The locked-out players rejected Major League Baseball’s request for federal mediation to enter into stagnant labor talks, a move that largely eliminated any opportunity to start spring training on time and increased the threat of work stoppage early in the day.

A day after the MLB sought help from the Federal Arbitration and Conciliation Service, the Major League Baseball Players Association on Friday denied a third party trying to help the warring parties in the fractured sport.

“Two months after the implementation of their lockout, and just two days after the players were promised a counter-offer, the owners refused to retaliate and instead requested mediation,” the union said in a statement.

“After discussions with our executive board, and for various reasons, we have rejected this request. The clearest way to reach a fair and timely agreement is to return to the table. The players are ready to negotiate.”

The owners locked the players on December 2, shortly after the five-year combined bargaining agreement expired. There have been only three rounds of discussions on the core economy since January 24-25 and this past Tuesday, and the parties are still a long way off.

The parties say they will not extend arbitration or reduce revenue sharing and that intensive negotiations on luxury taxes are in the final stages of bargaining.

The lockout entered its 65th day on Friday and showed every sign of passing the scheduled start of the spring training workout on 16 February. Granted that requires at least three weeks of training and exhibition games and a few days to report players. Go to camp and go through the COVID-19 protocol, March 31 opening day would be threatened if no agreement is reached in late February or early March.

Negotiations are unlikely next week, when the owners will meet in Orlando, Florida from Tuesday to Thursday. Management’s bargaining team is expected in Orlando for the session.

This is the first stoppage of baseball’s ninth career since a series of strikes and lockouts since 1972-95.

The Players’ Association offers its members a $ 5,000 stipend of $ 178.5 million in cash, US Treasury securities and investments available on December 31, 2020, according to the latest financial disclosure form filed with the U.S. Department of Labor.

There is a huge income inequality among the players. Of the 1,670 people on the Major League roster last year, 1,145 earned under $ 1 million, including 771 under ,000 500,000 and 241 under $ 100,000.