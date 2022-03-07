MLB, players resume talks, 5 days after openers canceled



Five days after Commissioner Rob Manfred canceled the opening day on March 31, Major League Baseball and its lock-out players resumed talks on Sunday.

Deputy Commissioner Dan Hallem and Executive Vice President Morgan Sword arrived at the Players Association’s Midtown Manhattan office just before noon for the first face-to-face session on Tuesday in Jupiter, Florida. The ninth work stoppage of baseball became the second longest and it was on the 95th day.

While both sides have made progress in the nine-day negotiations, including the 16 1/2 hour negotiations that began on Monday, they have fallen far short of key issues such as the luxury tax, the minimum wage and the size of the new bonus pool for pre-arbitration. – Qualified players.

It was only the 16th day of economic negotiations since the December 2 lockout began.

Manfred canceled the first two series of each team, saying there would be insufficient training time. This has added two more complex issues to bargaining: lost salaries and lost service time for players.

The MLB says players will not receive credit for losing regular-season days. The union said it would fight for both as part of a deal.