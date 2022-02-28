Sports

MLB players, teams talk for 7th day in row, deadline nears


MLB players, teams talk for 7th day in row, deadline nears
MLB players, teams talk for 7th day in row, deadline nears

MLB players, teams talk for 7th day in row, deadline nears

Lockout players and management officials were bidding for the seventh day on Sunday, just one day before the Major League Baseball deadline to recover the March 31 opener and 162-game schedule.

Negotiators narrowed down some of the differences between Friday and Saturday. But even after entering the 88th day of work stoppage, they were still a long way from the big issues, including the luxurious tax threshold and rates, the size of the new bonus pool for pre-arbitration players, and the minimum wage.

A small group of players, including Max Scherzer, Andrew Miller and Marcus Semion, arrived at Roger Dean Stadium just before 1pm with union chief Tony Clark, chief negotiator Bruce Meyer and staff.

A few minutes later, Deputy Commissioner Dan Halem moved from the main office of the ballpark to the area where the players caucus in the Cardinal Clubhouse building. Halem returned to the MLB area about 20 minutes later.

With Major League Baseball Lockout entering its 77th day, practice fields are empty as pitchers and catchers do not begin spring training workouts, and the Los Angeles Angeles facility is quiet, preventing pitchers and catchers from entering the field for the first time since October. Wednesday, February 16, 2022, Tempe, Ariz.

(AP Photo / Ross D. Franklin)

The ninth work stoppage of baseball began on 2 December. The Spring Training Games were scheduled to begin on Saturday and have been canceled until March 7.

The MLB said if no agreement is reached by the end of Monday, there will not be enough training time to start the season as scheduled.

MLB has proposed raising the luxury tax threshold from $ 210 million last season to $ 214 million this year, to 26 220 million by 2026. The parties also want higher tax rates, which the union says work like a pay cap.

Players have asked for a $ 245 million threshold this year, which has risen to $ 273 million in the final season.

The union wants to expand players from the 22% cutoff from 2013 to at least two seasons of major league service and less than three to the top 35%.

The union wants প্রাক 115 million to be distributed to 150 players in the pre-arbitration pool and a proposal to split management between $ 20 million and 30.

