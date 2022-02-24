MLB: Season will be shortened if no deal by end of Monday



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

Major League Baseball said on Wednesday that the 2022 season would be shortened if there was no labor agreement by the end of Monday.

Click here for more sports coverage on FOXNEWS.COM

Management maintained that it was the deadline for a deal that would allow the season to begin as scheduled for March 31st. The players did not say whether they would comply with the deadline, and there is an idea that both sides are waiting for more time pressure to push for a bigger move. By another

The announcement from MLB came just days after the minor action. Major League Baseball’s only new offer for players on Wednesday was to raise the minimum wage an additional $ 10,000 a year.

MLB has raised its proposed minimum for this year to $ 640,000, an increase of $ 10,000 for each additional season of the five-year contract.

Players want $ 775,000 in 2022, with লা 30,000 jump per season.

There was little or no movement on the key issue of luxury tax thresholds and rates, or bonus pool sizes for pre-arbitrated players.

New York Mets pitcher Max Scherzer and Yankees pitcher Gerrit Cole were in talks on the third day of the bargain.

Free agent pitcher Andrew Miller and Yankees reliever Jack Britton also joined the discussion on the 84th day of the lockout and were joined by Mets shortstop Francisco Linder and Houston catcher Jason Castro. These six are among the eight members of the union’s executive subcommittee, which oversees joint bargaining.

Texas infielder Marcus Semien and Boston pitcher James Paxton, the other two members, were not seen during the talks at Roger Dean Stadium, the empty spring training home for the Miami Marlins and St. Louis Cardinals.

Britton, Cole, Paxton, Scherzer and Semien are represented by Scott Boras, Baseball’s most powerful agent.

The teams have told the union that they will not reduce revenue sharing and will not add new methods to the collection of player service time, which players say teams need to prevent free agency delays in holding players.