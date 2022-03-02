MLB star Anthony Rizzo reveals what he’ll miss most while season is on hold



Anthony Rizzo, a veteran All-Star first baseman who is currently a free agent, MLB owner and player has expressed frustration for fans after failing to come to an agreement to end the union lockout.

The failed transaction forced MLB commissioner Rob Manfred to cancel the first few series of the 2022 season, including games set for the opening day on March 31.

Rizzo, who played for the Chicago Cubs and the New York Yankees in 2021, tweeted his response and what he will miss the most as the season begins.

“We will miss you the most to the fans. To the younger generation of baseball players, this is for you,” he wrote.

A total of 91 games have been canceled due to failure to reach an agreement, possibly cutting the regular season of 162-games to a maximum of 156.

Manfred released a letter to fans later on Tuesday.

“Contrary to expectations, I did not expect to be in a position to cancel the games. We worked hard to avoid a result that was bad for our fans, bad for our players and bad for our clubs,” the letter said.

“I want to reassure our fans that our failure to reach an agreement was not due to a lack of effort on the part of either side. The players have been here for nine days, worked hard and tried to make a deal. I appreciate their efforts.”

As negotiations continue, key economic issues remain: the luxury tax threshold, the size of the new bonus pool for pre-arbitration players, and the minimum wage.

MLB has proposed to raise $ 210 million to $ 220 million in each of the next three seasons, $ 224 million in 20215 and $ 230 million in 2026. MLB has offered নতুন 25 million annually for a new bonus pool for pre-arbitration players and unions. বৃদ্ধি 85 million increased to $ 5 million this year. MLB has proposed raising the minimum wage to $ 700,000 this year and $ 10,000 annually.

Players wanted a luxury tax threshold of 28 28 million this year, 4 244 million in 2023, 250 250 million in 2024, 6 256 million in 2025, and 3 263 million in 2026. The union wanted বছর 725,000, $ 745,000, 45 745,000,745,020,620,2020 this year. Increases for 2025 and 2026 based on the Consumer Price Index for urban wage earners at the minimum wage.

The MLBPA said the decision to cancel the start of the season “annoyed players and fans, but was not sadly surprised.”

“From the beginning of this discussion, the players’ motives were consistent – promoting competition, providing fair compensation for young players and maintaining the integrity of our market system. Against the backdrop of growing revenue and record profits, we want nothing more than a fair deal,” the union said. Added.

“What Rob Manfred called a ‘defensive lockout’ is, in fact, the culmination of decades of owners’ efforts to break the fraternity of our players. As in the past, these efforts will fail. We are united and committed to negotiations. It will improve the sport for those who love our sport. “

The talks are set to continue in New York.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.