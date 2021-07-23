MLB Trade Deadline: Cubs and Nationals Could be Sellers

In baseball, late July rosters can look like relics in a week. Six years ago on Friday, the Mets used left fielder John Mayberry Jr. as a clean-up hitter against Clayton Kershaw of the Los Angeles Dodgers. Eight days later, Yoenis Cespedes was on his way to New York; the Mets were on their way to the World Series; and Mayberry’s career in the majors was over.

The end of July is the time for decisions in the majors. Competitors are abandoning replacement retreaded tires and modernizing through exchanges. Also-rans dump veterans, save money, and collect leads. The middle teams move forward cautiously and tend to stay where they are.

Then you have the Tampa Bay stingrays, still allergic to conventional methods. The Rays closed the first big deal in July on Thursday, acquiring designated hitter Nelson Cruz, who just made his seventh all-star team, from the Minnesota Twins for two pitching prospects.

“It’s very exciting,” said Rays manager Kevin Cash. “We’re a good team and we know we’ve improved. “