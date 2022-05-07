MLB umpire apologizes for tossing Madison Bumgarner



The umpire who dropped Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Madison Bamgarner earlier this week has come out and apologized.

According to the New York Post, Dan Bellino, 43, who has been a senior league umpire for 15 years, tossed Boomgarner after his first innings on Wednesday. Bamgarner left the single HR but retired the next three batsmen. On the way back to the dugout, he had a hand test to make sure he was not using any illegal substances.

Although his hands were clean, his words were a little too dirty for Bellino’s taste. So Bellino sent him into the shower early on, after just one inning and four batters.

Bellino’s heart has changed since then. In a written statement, Bellino said: “When I started my MLB career about 15 years ago, I received some good advice. I was asked to umpire in every game as if my children were in the front row. This week. “

His statement continued: “Although I cannot go back and change what happened, I take full responsibility. I will learn from this incident, and I sincerely apologize.”

To be clear, Belino was the first base umpire, not the home plate umpire, so the situation is strange. But everyone makes mistakes, and Belino owns it. The MLB says he will not face any further disciplinary action, according to the New York Post.

Meanwhile, the Diamondbacks had their last laugh. They beat their hometown Marlins 8-7 and are currently sitting above .500 in the season, enough to finish 5th in the NL West.