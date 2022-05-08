MLB umpire leaves White Sox-Red Sox game after getting hit in mask with foul ball



An MLB umpire had to leave Sunday’s game between the Chicago White Sox and Boston Red Sox after a baseball drilled into the mask during the fourth inning.

Ron Kulpa was working as a home plate umpire at Fenway Park in Boston when White Sox third baseman Jake Burger hit a foul ball that directly connected Kulpa to his mask.

Kulpa, 53, was seen falling to the ground behind the home plate after the injury and was apparently shaking.

During the broadcast, an announcer was heard to say, “This is not a good sign at all behind the home plate.”

Red Sox catcher Christian Vazquez immediately turned to examine Kulpa, who remained on the ground as coaches from both teams came to see him.

After sitting for a while, Kulpa stood up and had a brief chat with the Red Sox instructor.

He was later able to go off the field on his own strength and the game would resume after a 20 minute delay. His condition was not immediately known.

Kulpa was replaced by first-base umpire Marty Foster, who controlled the three official crew.

Red Sox lefty Chris Cell is dealing with disaster after a broken rib

The White Sox (14-13) were 3-0 up at the time of the incident. Boston (10-19) tried to close the gap and eventually reached within one run. However, Chicago will have to sweep the three-match series to win 3-2.

The incident happened about two days after an NHL official was pulled off the ice on a stretcher during a play-off series between the Carolina Hurricanes and the Boston Bruins.

Joe Foley was working on Bruins’ penalty box on Friday night when a piece of glass fell on him, delaying the game for about seven minutes.

According to NHL spokesman John Delapina, Foley was taken to Massachusetts General Hospital for post-mortem examination after the incident, which occurred at 5:07 p.m.

Bruins star David Pasternak added, “We heard he’s fine, and he’s fine.”

