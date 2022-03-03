MLB, union meet for 1 1/2 hours, discuss next step in talks



Deputy Commissioner Dan Hallem and chief union negotiator Bruce Meyer met for 1 1/2 hours on Thursday and discussed the main issues in the stalemate talks to reach an agreement that could end the Major League Baseball lockout.

Union General Counsel Ian Penny and MLB Executive Vice President Morgan Sword also attended the session.

The executive board of the players’ association was scheduled to convene a conference later on Thursday. The parties can then decide on the next step in the pull-out negotiation.

Baseball’s ninth work stoppage was on Thursday the 92nd day and it was the first labor clash in the game since the 1994-95 strike to cancel the games for the first time in 90 years.

Talks closed on Tuesday after a ninth straight day meeting in Jupiter, Florida, and baseball commissioner Rob Manfred announced that March 31 is the opening day and the first two series for each team this season have been canceled. He said March 31 would not be enough training time for the openers.

The negotiating team then went home.

The parties made progress during the 16 1/2 hour bargain, which ended at 2:30 a.m. Tuesday, but were still a long way from including the luxury tax, the pre-arbitration bonus pool and the basic economic elements of the minimum wage. When talks resumed later that day, both sides expressed displeasure at each other’s proposal.