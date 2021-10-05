MLB’s Wild-Card Game Is Loved and Loathed
Boston — The wild card game is not fair. Long live the wild-card game.
They may be conflicting opinions, but it all depends on your point of view. If you’re a player, you hate it. If you’re a spectator, you like it.
“Is it fair? No, it’s not fair,” former major league outfielder Curtis Grandson said on Tuesday. “Is it funny? Absolutely.”
The Yankees and Boston Red Sox were scheduled to play an American League wild-card game at Fenway Park on Tuesday, followed by a National League game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and St. Louis Cardinals at Dodger Stadium on Wednesday. The winner of each advance to a division series, meaning the Dodgers are already facing elimination, despite tying their franchise record for wins with 106.
The reason is a quirk: As great as the Dodgers were, they played in the same division as the San Francisco Giants, a game better. The Cardinals only needed 90 wins to share the stage.
“If I’m playing on a team that has just won 100 games, I want to be right out there and increase my chances for at least three games,” Hall of Famer Pedro said. Martinez, who along with Grandson and Jimmy Rollins will analyze the playoffs for TBS. “The efforts of my entire team, my entire organization, going down the drain after losing a game? A little mistake?”
Martinez won his only championship with the wild-card team, the 2004 Red Sox. Subsequently, baseball gave wild-card berths to just one team in each league, and the playoffs began with a best-of-five division series. The format changed in 2012, with each league holding a knockout game between two wild cards to open the post season.
Games often bring high drama: Rolling Returns in Kansas City and Washington, Walk-Off Homers by Edwin Encarnesian in Toronto, Two Road Closes for the Giants by Madison Bumgarner. Whatever you think of the format, its allure is irresistible.
“I’m going to watch both games, and I’m going to enjoy them as a spectator,” said Bud Black, who has won the wild-card game and lost another as manager of the Colorado Rockies. “But when it’s over early – bam, you’re done. You want a chance to show why you got to the playoffs with at least three games left. I think it’s any player, manager, general manager.” , is the coach’s point of view. But from a fan’s point of view, they are great.”
Should baseball be a wild-card game because it’s so much fun? Or kill it because it’s a gimmicky way for a team to risk its season? Ultimately, it seems, none of the questions are relevant.
As Major League Baseball and the players’ union negotiate a new collective bargaining agreement, they will strongly consider expanding the playoffs. Creating more content is an easy way to increase revenue, and last year’s 16-team field — a cash grab after a 60-game regular season — provides a template.
“I thought last year was great,” Black said. “I know it was a different year with the pandemic, but if somehow through talks we can shorten the season a little bit – not much, 152, 154 games, whatever the number – add another team or two.” And play two out of three, I think it works. And maybe with that time limit, not as many days between series. Make it like a regular season: You play games continuously, you get on the plane, You play the next day. Those things can be worked on, so you don’t drag on it too much.”
For most of baseball history, the regular-season champions of each league advanced directly to the World Series. The 1942 Brooklyn Dodgers (104–50) had a better win percentage than this year’s Dodgers team, but lost the NL pennant to the Cardinals.
“I was with the Cubs when we got out of three or four championships, but it’s the hardest thing ever,” Dodgers second baseman Billy Herman said at the Brooklyn Eagles the next day. “When you win 104 games and finish second, there’s nothing to say.”
The format finally changed in 1969, when baseball was split into four divisions and the League Championship Series was added. This was the only playoff round through 1993, when the Giants won 103 games but lost the NL West by one game to Atlanta.
“You just accepted it,” said Black, who then pitched for the Giants. “We were conditional to it: You either win your division or not. But it was such a good year and we played so well, we felt a little lacking.
While Black said he felt for the 2021 Dodgers, others in his era do not. Ken Singleton, who retired as a Yankees broadcaster last weekend, once played for six second-place teams with Baltimore over an eight-year period. In 1980, the Orioles won 100 games but lost the AL East to the Yankees; He would also have welcomed a one-game playoff ticket.
“Who knows, we might go on to win the World Series – but there were no wild cards in those days,” Singleton said. “The Dodgers are in the playoffs. We weren’t. So I don’t have much sympathy for them.”
Four teams have used the wild-card game to start a run for the World Series, with the 2014 Giants and 2019 Nationals winning the championship. Singleton said he expects the format of the playoffs to remain the same, as the postseason could already stretch to November. He does not mind that the unbalanced program emphasizes on divisional play.
“When the Red Sox won the division in 2018, they went 16-3 against the Orioles,” Singleton said. “When the Yankees won in 2019, they went 17-2 against the Orioles. And this year, Kiran went 18-1 against them. So in a way, Orioles hold the key to division. If you play well against them, you will win.”
The Orioles lost 110 games this season, tying for the most in the majors with the Arizona Diamondbacks. And how did the Giants and the Dodgers do against the Diamondbacks in the NL West?
The Giants beat him 17 times and the Dodgers 16 times. That was a difference in a sports division.
