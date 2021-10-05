MLB’s Wild-Card Game Is Loved and Loathed

As Major League Baseball and the players’ union negotiate a new collective bargaining agreement, they will strongly consider expanding the playoffs. Creating more content is an easy way to increase revenue, and last year’s 16-team field — a cash grab after a 60-game regular season — provides a template.

“I thought last year was great,” Black said. “I know it was a different year with the pandemic, but if somehow through talks we can shorten the season a little bit – not much, 152, 154 games, whatever the number – add another team or two.” And play two out of three, I think it works. And maybe with that time limit, not as many days between series. Make it like a regular season: You play games continuously, you get on the plane, You play the next day. Those things can be worked on, so you don’t drag on it too much.”

For most of baseball history, the regular-season champions of each league advanced directly to the World Series. The 1942 Brooklyn Dodgers (104–50) had a better win percentage than this year’s Dodgers team, but lost the NL pennant to the Cardinals.

“I was with the Cubs when we got out of three or four championships, but it’s the hardest thing ever,” Dodgers second baseman Billy Herman said at the Brooklyn Eagles the next day. “When you win 104 games and finish second, there’s nothing to say.”

The format finally changed in 1969, when baseball was split into four divisions and the League Championship Series was added. This was the only playoff round through 1993, when the Giants won 103 games but lost the NL West by one game to Atlanta.

“You just accepted it,” said Black, who then pitched for the Giants. “We were conditional to it: You either win your division or not. But it was such a good year and we played so well, we felt a little lacking.